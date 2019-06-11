×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Film News Roundup: Stunt Coordinator Shauna Duggins Directing ‘Guardian’

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Shauna Duggins, winner of the award for outstanding stunt coordination for a comedy series or variety program for "Glow," poses in the press room during night one of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards at The Microsoft Theater, in Los Angeles2018 Creative Arts Emmy Awards - Press Room - Night One, Los Angeles, USA - 08 Sep 2018
CREDIT: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shu

In today’s film news roundup, stunt coordinator Shauna Duggins is moving into the director’s chair, an arm-wrestling comedy is heading for the big screen and “Socrates” gets sold.

DIRECTOR HIRED

Emmy-winning stunt coordinator Shauna Duggins will direct the action drama “Guardian” from  Cory Byam’s script in her directorial debut.

Voltage Pictures and Wonderland Sound are the production companies. Producers are McG and Mary Viola, Voltage’s Nicolas Chartier and Dominic Rustam. Steven Bello of Wonderland and Jonathan Deckter of Voltage are also executive producers of the project, alongside Duggin’s long-time collaborator Brian Machleit.

Guardian” tells the multi-layered story of a top assassin who becomes the reluctant guardian for the son of the last man he killed – entangling himself in a mob power struggle and an unexpected crisis of conscience. Duggins became the first female stunt professional to win an Emmy in 2018 for her work on Netflix’s “GLOW.” Additional credits include “Game of Thrones,” “Ray Donovan,” “Alias,” “Fast Five” and “Charlie’s Angels.”

Related

Duggins is represented by Renee Tab and Christopher Tuffin of Sentient Entertainment and UTA. The news was first reported by Deadline.

CASTINGS

The independent buddy comedy feature “Golden Arm” will star Mary Holland and Betsy Sodaro set against the National Ladies Arm Wrestling Championship.

Holland will be playing the part of a wimpy baker who needs to get her life back on track after her business falls into insurmountable debt. Sodaro will be playing her best friend and arm wrestling champ who has suffered an injury and is unable to compete in the tournament.

Director Maureen Bharoocha is set to helm the project. Bharoocha is best known for her work on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” in addition to shooting Lifetime movies “I Am Watching You” and “Fatal Flip.” Bharoocha is represented by CAA, Brandy Rivers at Industry Entertainment and Lev Ginsburg at Ginsburg Daniels Kallis.

ACQUISITION

Breaking Glass Pictures has bought North American rights to Brazilian coming-of-age story “Socrates,” Variety has learned exclusively.

The film was nominated for both the Independent Spirit Award for Best Male Lead and the Independent Spirit John Cassavetes Award. It has won awards at Festival Mix Brasil (Best Film, Best Director and Best Actor for lead actor Christian Mahleiros); Rio de Janiero International Film Festival; Sao Paulo International Film Festival, Woodstock Film Festival and the Miami Film Festival.

The story deals with a 15-year-old living on the margins of São Paulo’s coast dealing with his mother’s death as he faces isolation because of his sexuality. It’s the debut feature film from 29-year-old Brazilian-American filmmaker Alexandre Moratto and is the first feature produced by the Querô Institute in Brazil where it was co-written, produced, and acted by at-risk teenagers from local low-income communities, with the support of UNICEF.

 

 

More Actors on Actors:

  • Richard Madden Was Ready to Leave

    Richard Madden is Done Playing Romeo

  • Richard Madden Amy Adams Actors on

    Actors on Actors: Amy Adams & Richard Madden (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Sam Rockwell &

    Actors on Actors: Sam Rockwell & Renée Zellweger (Full Video)

  • Renee Zellweger

    Sam Rockwell watched Renée Zellweger in 'Chicago' While Studying Bob Fosse

  • Sam Rockwell Renee Zellweger Variety Actors

    Sam Rockwell Brought a Lab Coat and Needle to Audition for 'ER'

  • Sarah Paulson Noticed Bradley Cooper's Directing
    jgNfVeth

    Sarah Paulson Took Notice to Bradley Cooper's Directing in 'A Star is Born'

  • Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson &

    Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson & Tracee Ellis Ross (Full Video)

  • Natasha Lyonne

    Natasha Lyonne and Maya Rudolph Get Deep on Life and Death

  • Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne Actors

    Actors on Actors: Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne (Full Video)

  • Gina Rodriguez, Penn Badgley, Actors on

    Penn Badgley on the Real Meaning of 'Fame'

More Film

  • 'Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan

    Film Review: 'Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese'

    In the summer of 1975, in the middle of recording his album “Desire,” Bob Dylan decided that he wanted to go on tour again, but that he also wanted a break. A break from the crowds, from the press scrutiny, maybe even from his own stardom. So in the fall of that year, he launched [...]

  • Shauna Duggins, winner of the award

    Film News Roundup: Stunt Coordinator Shauna Duggins Directing 'Guardian'

    In today’s film news roundup, stunt coordinator Shauna Duggins is moving into the director’s chair, an arm-wrestling comedy is heading for the big screen and “Socrates” gets sold. DIRECTOR HIRED Emmy-winning stunt coordinator Shauna Duggins will direct the action drama “Guardian” from  Cory Byam’s script in her directorial debut. Voltage Pictures and Wonderland Sound are [...]

  • WGA Agents Packaging Fight Placeholder

    Agents Express Hope for More Negotiations With Writers Guild

    The lead negotiator for Hollywood agents has expressed hope for more negotiations with the Writers Guild of America following their June 7 meeting, though no new talks have been set yet. “Let me be clear that our second offer is a starting place for renewed negotiations – an opportunity to press reset,” said Karen Stuart, [...]

  • Girish Karnad Dead Manthan The Churning

    Girish Karnad, Indian Filmmaker and Star, Dies at 81

    Indian playwright, filmmaker and actor Girish Karnad, star of such films as “Manthan,” “Nishant” and “Swami,” died June 10 in his home in Bengaluru, India. He was 81 and had a “multi-organ failure,” according to reports. Working in alternate regional and Hindi-language films separate from Bollywood, Karnad made a name for himself in the 1970s. [...]

  • Dwelling in the Fuchun Mountains

    Cannes Film Review: 'Dwelling in the Fuchun Mountains'

    The English title of Gu Xiaogang’s debut film is “Dwelling in the Fuchun Mountains” which is also the name of one the great treasures of Chinese art: a 14th-century landscape painting by Yuan Dynasty master Huang Gongwang. Especially from a first-timer, reaching for an association this lofty for what is ostensibly an intimate family drama [...]

  • Chris Pine Love Antosha

    Chris Pine Remembers Friend, 'Star Trek' Co-Star Anton Yelchin: 'We Saw Him Grow Up'

    ‘Star Trek’ leading man Chris Pine delighted the crowd at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery Sunday evening by introducing the trailer for “Love, Antosha,” a documentary about the actor’s late co-star and friend Anton Yelchin. The emotional footage played before a screening of “Star Trek” that commemorated the 10th anniversary of the film’s debut. “Obviously we’re [...]

  • WIA-EVENT

    WIA, USC Annenberg Present Major Study ‘Inclusion in Animation’ at Annecy Festival

    ANNECY, France – Animation leads live action in terms of gender inclusion, but the statistics are still far from suggesting any parity. That was one main conclusion of the study “Inclusion in Animation – Investigating Opportunities, Challenges, and the Classroom to the C‐Suite Pipeline,” whose presentation kicked off the third Women in Animation World Summit, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad