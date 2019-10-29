×
Studiocanal Taps Hugh Spearing As Head of Global Marketing, Publicity, Distribution (EXCLUSIVE)

Studiocanal, the pan-European film and TV production/distribution arm of Vivendi-owned Canal Plus Group, has appointed Hugh Spearing as its head of global marketing, publicity and distribution strategy.

Spearing joined Studiocanal in 2004 and was previously in charge of international marketing. In his new role, Spearing is overseeing international distribution, global marketing and publicity with teams based in Paris and London.

Spearing will also be working to harmonise marketing campaigns across different territories, as well as coordinate and create more synergies. The longtime Studiocanal executive now reports to Didier Lupfer, the CEO of Studiocanal.

Studiocanal has been financing and co-producing a number of global hits such as the “Paddington” and “Shaun the Sheep” franchises. It also boasts direct distribution in France, Germany, the U.K., New Zealand and Australia.

Spearing’s new role was previously handled by Anna Marsh, who was also spearheading worldwide sales as executive vice president of international distribution. Marsh, who is now based in London, was upped to managing director in the U.K. last year.

Studiocanal’s current releases include the animated feature “Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon,” the sequel to “Shaun the Sheep Movie” which was released in 2015 and grossed $106 million worldwide. Studiocanal finance the Aardman production and will distribute the film in the U.K., France, Germany, and Australia and New Zealand.

Studiocanal is part of Canal Plus Group whose parent company, Vivendi, just participated in Banijay’s acquisition of Endemol Shine for $2.2 billion to form the world’s largest non-U.S. television producer-distributor.

