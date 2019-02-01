Studiocanal Names Anna Marsh as U.K. Managing Director

Anna Marsh has been named Studiocanal’s new managing director in the U.K. Marsh is being upped from executive vice president of international distribution. She will start her new London-based position on March 1.

The MD post was initially to be filled by Elizabeth Trotman, Studiocanal’s point person in Australia and New Zealand, but that move fell through because of visa issues. Marsh will report to Nicola Shindler, Studiocanal’s U.K. CEO and boss of the successful Red Production Company. Shindler was named as Danny Perkins’ successor last year.

Marsh will continue to run Studiocanal’s international sales from London and report to CEO Didier Lupfer in that capacity. She started out in sales at France’s Tele Images International, before joining Studiocanal in 2008. She was upped to head of distribution in 2013 and then to EVP, international distribution, in 2017

Studiocanal chairman Maxime Saada said: “I am delighted to have Anna Marsh joining our U.K. company as managing director. In Nicola Shindler and Anna Marsh we have a formidable executive team allowing us to continue and strengthen our commitment to our U.K. operations, which are core to Studiocanal’s business as a leading European studio.”

Lupfer added: “Anna has been invaluable in both selling our films – which she will continue to do under her new responsibility – and masterminding their worldwide distribution. Her experience will be a great asset to further develop production and distribution in the key U.K. market.”

Trotman remains in charge of Studiocanal’s business Down Under. Recent Studiocanal movies include “Paddington 2” and Idris Elba feature “Yardie.”