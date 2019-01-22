Studiocanal Looks for New U.K. MD After Elizabeth Trotman’s Move Falls Through

Studiocanal is resuming its search for a U.K. managing director after Elizabeth Trotman was forced to pull out from the role owing to visa issues, Variety has confirmed.

Trotman was named U.K. MD last October, filling the position vacated by Danny Perkins, who is setting up his own business. Trotman was expected to switch over from her role running Studiocanal’s Australasia operation and relocate to London, but ran into family-related visa issues that have prevented the move from happening.

With Trotman staying put in Australia, Studiocanal is looking once more to fill the U.K. role. In the meantime, Studiocanal U.K. CEO Nicola Shindler, to whom Trotman was to report, is assuming those responsibilities, and company CEO Didier Lupfer and the Paris team are also pitching in.

A replacement for Australia and New Zealand had not been announced, meaning Trotman will simply stay there at the helm. She has been in that position since 2016. Before that, she was at the commercial arm of U.K. pubcaster the BBC, and has also worked for Disney in Asia and for Warner Bros. in the U.K.

Screen International first reported the news that Trotman’s U.K. move is off and that she will remain in Australia.