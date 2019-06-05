×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Studiocanal Sets Folivari’s ‘Samsam’ for Distribution Over Half the World (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Chief International Correspondent

John's Most Recent Stories

View All
samsam

Suggesting once more that audiences are underserved by high-quality independent animation, Studiocanal has closed multiple major territories to “Samsam,” the latest movie from Folivari, headed by Didier Brunner whose producer credits include the Academy Award nominated “The Old Lady and the Pidgeons,” “The Triplets of Belleville,” “The Secret of Kells” and “Ernest & Celestine.”

A departure for Folivari – it’s first full 3D feature, and a pre-school sci-fi adventure – as the company, run by Didier Brunner  and Damien Brunner explores ever more upscale TV and talent from outside France and multifarious combinations 2D and 3D animation, without sacrificing its auteur-empowering philosophy and striving fir artistic excellence, the Folivari-Studiocanal co-production has closed licensing deals for China, in a banner deal with Wingsight, South Korea (Joy N Cinema), Scandinavia (Svensk) and CIS and the Baltic states (Volga).

Related

In further deals, also often with frequent Studiocanal partners, Studiocanal has pre-sold Switzerland, a country which punched above its weight as a cinema market, with Impuls, Greece with Odeon and Portugal with major independent Lusomundo, former Yugoslavia with Megacom, Turkey with Bir and Lebanon and the Gulf states with Salim Ramia.

In Asia, Shaw has purchased Singapore, Blue Lantern Vietnam and Caichang Taiwan. Latin America, a key territory for family fare, is in negotiations, said Anne Cherel, Studiocanal head of international current movies sales.

Studiocanal will release “Samsam” in France. Of its other direct distribution territories – the U.K., Australia/New Zealand and Germany, talks are ongoing as to whether to distribute directly or via a third-party distributor, Cherel added.

Whichever way it goes, Studiocanal now has distribution guaranteed in 60% of major territories in the world, with more to close shortly. That marks spirited sales for a title which has yet to be finished – just excerpts played at the Annecy Goes to Cannes showcase last month and which was brought onto the market at the Berlin Festival.

Why “Samsam” has sold so fast is another question.

CREDIT: Cartoon Forum

Turning on a plucky tiny-tot in another cosmos who has a red face mask, stick-up ears and a dinky flying saucer capsule, “Samsam” is already a brand – immensely important for both Studiocanal and Folivari, which want to grow European brands and take them to the world. The results have given Studiocanal its biggest global hit ever, the David Heyman-produced “Paddington,” which earned $268.1 million worldwide. SamSam comic books, created by Serge Bloch, are available in 11 languages with one million copies sold worldwide; its Gulli-aired TV series, sold by Moonscoop and directed like the movie by Terguy de Kermel, has been broadcast in 50 territories, with an audience of 250 million and notched up 65 million views on YouTube; and a third season, produced by Folivari, is coming out in 2021.

“‘Samsam’ is a brand that is already known in many territories, thanks to the TV series,” Cherel said. A Samsam movie can prove attractive to broadcasters, helping to keep the brand alive.  The series, with two seasons and a total 91 episodes broadcast to date since 2007, can help power up licensing opportunities as well, Cherel pointed out.

When buyers’ looked at “Samsam,” “they also considered that it is Folivari,” said Cherel. Very few production houses can match its reputation for artistic excellence on films which are theatrical propositions.

Despite being a departure, “Samsam” is not that far from Folivari’s wheelhouse, addressing, if obliquely, the issue of diversity, as in “Ernest & Celestine” and “The Big Bad fox and Other Tales.”Samsam struggles in the movie with what he believes are the expectation his parents, both super heroes, have of hm.He just can’t wait for his own super-powers to kick in. He has to learn that other things are as super, as friendship and courage. “Samsam” also has the sense of fun adventure of some other recent Brunner productions, such as “The Big Bad Fox and Other Tales.”

“‘Samsam’ has amazing production values, the music will be amazing, the story, the humor, the characters – everything is well done. There are not so many producers who work with not only such expertise but also passion, which is necessary when you’re working on such projects,” Cherel concluded.

More Actors on Actors:

  • Actors on Actors: Michael Douglas &

    Actors on Actors: Michael Douglas & Benicio Del Toro (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson

    Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson & Ellen Pompeo (Full Video)

  • Ellen Pompeo Actors on Actors

    Ellen Pompeo on Achieving Equal Pay: 'Closed Mouths Don't Get Fed'

  • Michael Douglas Says Steven Spielberg Blocked

    Michael Douglas Says Steven Spielberg Stopped Him From Receiving a Cannes Award for 'Behind the Candelabra'

  • Julia Roberts On the Dark, Original

    Julia Roberts on ‘Pretty Woman’s’ Original Violent Ending

  • Why Julia Roberts Never Thought of

    Why Julia Roberts Never Thought of Herself as ‘America’s Sweetheart’

  • Patricia Arquette Actors on Actors Nude

    Patricia Arquette on Overcoming Her Fear of Nude Scenes

  • Emilia Clarke Actors on Actors 2019

    Emilia Clarke’s Biggest ‘Game of Thrones’ Regret

  • Emilia Clarke AoA

    Emilia Clarke Had to Be Sewn Into Her 'Game of Thrones' Costume

  • Actors on Actors: Emilia Clark and

    Actors on Actors: Emilia Clarke and Regina Hall (Full Video)

More Film

  • samsam

    Studiocanal Sets Folivari’s ‘Samsam’ for Distribution Over Half the World (EXCLUSIVE)

    Suggesting once more that audiences are underserved by high-quality independent animation, Studiocanal has closed multiple major territories to “Samsam,” the latest movie from Folivari, headed by Didier Brunner whose producer credits include the Academy Award nominated “The Old Lady and the Pidgeons,” “The Triplets of Belleville,” “The Secret of Kells” and “Ernest & Celestine.” A [...]

  • Ad Astra Brad Pitt

    'Ad Astra' Trailer Sees Brad Pitt Embark on an Interstellar Mission

    Brad Pitt is launching into the stratosphere in the first trailer for “Ad Astra.” The dazzling sci-fi drama stars Pitt as an astronaut who travels on an interstellar mission to search for his missing father. The new footage begins with Pitt’s character, Roy McBride, praising his father, who never returned from a voyage to search [...]

  • Trump Trade War Starts to Threaten

    Trump Trade War Starts to Threaten Hollywood's Business in China (EXCLUSIVE)

    China has started putting the brakes on the entry of some U.S. content in apparent retaliation against Washington’s escalation of its trade war with Beijing, multiple sources tell Variety. Chinese film officials have told some local buyers to steer clear of U.S. movies. One Chinese distributor says he was advised by various platforms not to submit [...]

  • Japan Gets Ready Its Annecy Closeup

    Japan Gets Ready for Its Annecy Closeup

    Japan may not appear to be a particularly surprising choice for the spotlight nation at the 2019 Annecy International Animated Film Festival. But since 1999, when Annecy last so honored Japan, much has changed, and 2019 finds Japanese animation bursting with creative and commercial potential and sitting on the verge of a global breakout. “The [...]

  • NEW TOY? – Everyone’s favorite pull-string

    Annecy Presents a Global Animation Slate

    Like the art form it celebrates, the Annecy International Animated Film Festival has been growing creatively and commercially by leaps and bounds — increasingly attracting attention from Hollywood’s expanding roster of animation studios. Annecy artistic director Marcel Jean says the number of festival goers has nearly doubled since 2013 to 11,700 in 2018. The number of projects has [...]

  • Box Office: 'Dark Phoenix' Battles 'Secret

    'Dark Phoenix' Takes on 'Secret Life of Pets 2' in Summer Box Office Battle

    The X-Men are hoping that even after “Avengers: Endgame” steamrolled the box office in April, comic-book fever is alive and well when “Dark Phoenix” opens this weekend. But some furry friends could prevent the band of mutant superheroes from claiming victory in North America. Universal and Illumination’s “The Secret Life of Pets 2” and “Dark [...]

  • 2.0 Indian film

    India's Rajinikanth Sets China Date With ‘Bollywood Robot 2: Resurgence’

    Indian superstar Rajinikanth’s 2018 blockbuster “2.0” is set for a July 12 release across China, under the title “Bollywood Robot 2: Resurgence.” China Film Group and HY Media will release in China. Prior to that, the film will have a China premiere on June 28 where key cast and crew are expected to attend. Rajinikanth [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad