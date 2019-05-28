Studiocanal Boards Gilles de Maistre’s ‘The Wolf and the Lion’

Studiocanal has boarded Gilles de Maistre’s family adventure film “The Wolf and the Lion,” his follow-up to “Mia and the White Lion,” which has so far been released in 36 territories around the world and has grossed more than $31 million outside of France.

“The Wolf and the Lion,” which is produced by Mai Juin Productions and Galatée Films, and co-produced with Studiocanal, started shooting on location in Canada and will be filming for a year to capture the growth of the animals portrayed in the film.

“The Wolf and the Lion” will star Molly Kunz (“Widows”) and Oscar-nominated Graham Greene (“Dances With Wolves”), alongside several animal who will be tended to on set by Andrew Simpson, a renowned animal trainer who previously worked on “Game of Thrones” and “The Revenant.”

The film reunites de Maistre with his team on “Mia and the White Lion,” including screenwriter Prune de Maistre, producer Catherine Camborde at Mai Juin Productions, and producers Jacques Perrin, Nicolas Elghozi and Valentine Perrin at Galatée Films.

The movie will follow the journey of Alma, a headstrong music student from New York who flies to a remote island where she grew up in Canada to attend the funeral of the grandfather who raised her. While reconnecting with her roots, Alma unexpectedly discovers a lost lion cub that had been destined for the Vancouver circus and an endangered female wolf pursued by researchers.

Studiocanal will launch global sales on “The Wolf and the Lion” at the AFM later this year. Kunz is represented by Trademark Talent and Myman-Greenspan.