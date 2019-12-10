×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Anna Marsh to Take Over as CEO of Studiocanal as Didier Lupfer Exits

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: studiocanal

Anna Marsh, currently the managing director of Studiocanal U.K. and executive vice president of international sales, will take over as CEO of Studiocanal on Dec. 16. Marsh succeeds Didier Lupfer, who is leaving to pursue his own production projects, the company announced Tuesday.

“Anna is the ideal person to manage Studiocanal after being EVP Distribution and then managing director of our U.K. subsidiary,” said Maxime Saada, president of Studiocanal and CEO of Canal Plus Group. “Her in-depth knowledge of the company and our markets as well as her international profile will be essential to accelerate the development of Studiocanal in its ambition of becoming a leader in the production and distribution of European films and series.”

Marsh will continue to run Studiocanal U.K. during the company’s search for someone to succeed her as managing director.

Didier Lupfer took over from Oliver Courson as president and CEO of Studiocanal in 2016. Before joining Canal Plus Group, Lupfer was an independent producer of such films as “Gainsbourg: A Heroic Life” and Yann Samuell’s “War of the Buttons,” also co-founded the movie/TV division of the videogame company Ubisoft which produced “Assassin’s Creed” and the toon TV franchise “Raving Rabbids,” among other titles.

Under Lupfer’s leadership, Studiocanal has ramped up its business in premium drama production and distribution in France, the U.K., Spain and Scandinavia through several key investments in production banners such as Benedict Cumberbatch’s company Sunny March, RED and Urban Myth in the U.K., as well as Spain’s Bambu, among others. Lupfer also led Studiocanal to build on hit family franchises, such as “Paddington” and “Shawn the Sheep the Movie.”
More follows.

More Film

  • Anna Marsh to Take Over as

    Anna Marsh to Take Over as CEO of Studiocanal as Didier Lupfer Exits

    Anna Marsh, currently the managing director of Studiocanal U.K. and executive vice president of international sales, will take over as CEO of Studiocanal on Dec. 16. Marsh succeeds Didier Lupfer, who is leaving to pursue his own production projects, the company announced Tuesday. “Anna is the ideal person to manage Studiocanal after being EVP Distribution and [...]

  • Kevin Hart Walk of Fame Ceremony

    'Jumanji' Star Kevin Hart Remains True to His Comic Roots

    When Kevin Hart leaves his mark in the hallowed ground on Dec. 10, he’ll be joining a veritable who’s who of Hollywood legends over the past 90 years in an honor he’s still wrapping his head around. “You don’t see these things coming, and when they happen you just get blown away,” says Hart. “Seeing [...]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    ViacomCBS and Paramount Resume Talks to Buy Stake in Miramax (EXCLUSIVE)

    ViacomCBS and Paramount Pictures have resumed talks to acquire a stake in Miramax, two insiders familiar with the talks told Variety. There is no deal in place. In November, negotiations were called off abruptly over frustrations with the deal terms. At the time, Viacom and Paramount sent a letter to Miramax owners beIN Media Group, [...]

  • Oscar Winner Kristóf Deák's Debut Feature

    Oscar Winner Kristóf Deák Makes Debut Feature, Communist-Era ‘Captives’

    Hungarian helmer Kristóf Deák, who won an Oscar for best live-action short film for “Sing,” has made his first feature-length movie, the Communist-era drama “Captives.” Based on real events, the picture is set in Budapest, Hungary, during the Communist era, in 1951. It turns on the story of a family and the secret police who [...]

  • cr: Claudette Barius/Universal Pictures

    Jordan Peele's 'Us' Named Best Movie of 2019 by African-American Film Critics Association

    Jordan Peele’s horror film “Us” has been selected as the top 2019 film by the African-American Film Critics Association. “Us” also won the AAFCA’s trophies for Peele for best director and Lupita Nyong’o for best actress. The awards will be presented on Jan. 22 at the Taglyan Complex in Hollywood. Peele dominated the AAFCA awards [...]

  • Star Wars Maryann Brandon JJ Abrams

    'Star Wars' Editor Maryann Brandon Balances Story and Character

    Few fandoms are as passionate as those who love “Star Wars” — a franchise that spans multiple media, including movies, books and theme parks. Editor Maryann Brandon, an Oscar nominee for her work on “Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens,” returned to the galaxy once more for “Star Wars: Episode IX — The [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad