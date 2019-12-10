Anna Marsh to Take Over as CEO of Studiocanal as Didier Lupfer Exits

Anna Marsh, currently the managing director of Studiocanal U.K. and executive vice president of international sales, will take over as CEO of Studiocanal on Dec. 16. Marsh succeeds Didier Lupfer, who is leaving to pursue his own production projects, the company announced Tuesday.

“Anna is the ideal person to manage Studiocanal after being EVP Distribution and then managing director of our U.K. subsidiary,” said Maxime Saada, president of Studiocanal and CEO of Canal Plus Group. “Her in-depth knowledge of the company and our markets as well as her international profile will be essential to accelerate the development of Studiocanal in its ambition of becoming a leader in the production and distribution of European films and series.”

Marsh will continue to run Studiocanal U.K. during the company’s search for someone to succeed her as managing director.

Didier Lupfer took over from Oliver Courson as president and CEO of Studiocanal in 2016. Before joining Canal Plus Group, Lupfer was an independent producer of such films as “Gainsbourg: A Heroic Life” and Yann Samuell’s “War of the Buttons,” also co-founded the movie/TV division of the videogame company Ubisoft which produced “Assassin’s Creed” and the toon TV franchise “Raving Rabbids,” among other titles.

Under Lupfer’s leadership, Studiocanal has ramped up its business in premium drama production and distribution in France, the U.K., Spain and Scandinavia through several key investments in production banners such as Benedict Cumberbatch’s company Sunny March, RED and Urban Myth in the U.K., as well as Spain’s Bambu, among others. Lupfer also led Studiocanal to build on hit family franchises, such as “Paddington” and “Shawn the Sheep the Movie.”

