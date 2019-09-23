Samuel Goldwyn Films Acquires Cynthia Nixon’s Tribeca Player ‘Stray Dolls’ (EXCLUSIVE)

×
Samuel Goldwyn Films Acquires Cynthia Nixon's Tribeca Player 'Stray Dolls'

Matt Donnelly

“Stray Dolls,” a Tribeca Film Festival entry from up-and-coming director Sonejuhi Sinha, has sold North American distribution rights to Samuel Goldwyn Films.

Eyeing an early 2020 release, the film stars breakout Geetanjali Thapa, Olivia DeJonge (Netflix’s “The Society”), Robert Aramayo (young Eddard Stark on “Game of Thrones”) and Cynthia Nixon.

Thapa plays Riz, a former gang member starting over in America as a maid in a motel owned by Nixon’s Uno, who runs the joint with her drug-dealing son Jimmy (Aramayo). It’s not long before Riz is entwined again in a web of crime, attempting to escape with her roommate and fellow maid (DeJonge).

Filmmaker and Tribeca staple Paul Schrader said the film “throbs with original outsider buzz, like ‘Mean Streets’ or ‘Blood Simple.'” Sinha co-wrote the script with Charlotte Rabate. Both produced the film with Edward Parks.

Executive producers include Niraj Bhatia, Dan Burks, Stephanie Apt, Guillaume Rabate and Chris Jonns. Taylor Devorsky negotiated on behalf of Samuel Goldwyn Films, with UTA Independent Film Group on behalf of the filmmakers.

“We were immediately struck by Sonejuhi Sinha’s unique vision and her feminist spin on the traditional crime drama,” said Devorsky.

Sinha said she loves that “Samuel Goldwyn shares my passion for this salty world and these complex and flawed characters. I’ve always seen ‘Stray Dolls’ as a story that picks up themes from the American and global zeitgeist and I am excited to see it reach a wide and enthusiastic audience.”

