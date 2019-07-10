Storm Reid Eyed to Play Idris Elba’s Daughter in ‘The Suicide Squad’

Storm Reid, who starred in “A Wrinkle in Time,” is being eyed for the cast of Warner Bros.’ “The Suicide Squad” as the daughter of Idris Elba’s character.

Warner Bros. had no comment. James Gunn is directing the sequel to “Suicide Squad,” the 2016 feature based on the DC Comics anti-heroes. Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney and Viola Davis are reprising their roles.

The film will hit theaters on Aug. 6, 2021. Peter Safran and Charles Roven are producing.

“Guardians of the Galaxy” director Gunn also wrote the script to the project, in which supervillains are recruited by the government to carry out secret missions.

Newcomer Daniela Melchior joins new members John Cena and Elba, with Robbie reprising her role as Harley Quinn as well as Courtney as Captain Boomerang. While it was previously reported that Elba would be taking over for Will Smith in playing Deadshot in the new movie, Variety learned in April that Elba will be playing a new character in the film.

Though it fell flat with critics, the original “Suicide Squad” became a surprise box office sensation when it hit theaters in 2016, grossing $746.8 million worldwide.

Reid will star in Universal/Blumhouse’s “The Invisible Man” opposite Elisabeth Moss. Reid’s other credits include best picture Oscar winner “12 Years a Slave,” Netflix limited series “When They See Us” and HBO series “Euphoria.”

Reid is repped by CAA. The news was first reported by the Wrap.