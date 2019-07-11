Steven Yeun to Star in and Produce Immigrant Drama for A24

Steven Yeun will executive produce and star in the immigrant drama “Minari” for A24 with shooting starting next week.

The Korean native, whose family moved to Michigan when he was five, will star as a Korean father who uproots his family to move to an Arkansas farm in the 1980s. Isaac Chung is directing from his own script and producing. A24 is financing and producing with Plan B.

Korean actresses Yeri Han and Youn Yuh-Jung are making their U.S. debuts. Will Patton and Scott Haze are also starring.

Yeun gained notice for his portrayal of fan favorite Glenn Rhee in AMC’s “The Walking Dead” from 2010 to 2016 before his character was killed at the start of the seventh season. He starred in the South Korean mystery “Burning” and received the National Society of Film Critics Award for best supporting actor. Other credits include “Okja” and “Sorry to Bother You.” Yeun is also starring in A24’s adaptation of the play “The Humans” alongside Beanie Feldstein, Jayne Houdyshell, Richard Jenkins and Amy Schumer.

Chung’s credits include 2007’s “Munyurangabo,” which won a Grand Jury Prize at AFI Fest, 2010’s “Lucky Life,” 2012’s “Abigail Harm” and the 2015 documentary “I Have Seen My Last Born.”

Yeun and Chung are repped by CAA. Yeun is also repped by Principal/Gotham Group and Hansen Jacobsen.