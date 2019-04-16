Steven Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’ Casts Broadway and ‘Dance Mom’ Stars

Steven Spielberg’s upcoming “West Side Story” remake has announced a cast of Broadway alums — and a few TV dance stars — to fill out the ranks of the new Sharks and Jets.

Mike Faist will play Riff, the leader of the Jets. Faist has already starred in the Broadway productions “Dear Evan Hansen” and “Newsies.” Puerto Rican singer and dancer Ana Isabelle will play Rosalia. Maddie Ziegler, who appeared in “Dance Moms” and in a series of Sia music videos, will play a member of the Jets.

Ansel Elgort and Rita Moreno were previously announced as the two leads. Moreno will be playing Valentina, a remade version of the character of Doc, the owner of the corner store in which Tony works. And Elgort has been cast as Tony.

Casting director Cindy Tolan oversaw auditions from over 30,000 performers that included open casting calls in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami and San Juan. “West Side Story” will mark the feature film debut for over 50 cast members.

Justin Peck will choreograph the dance numbers. “One of our largest priorities was to find a caliber of triple-threats who could bring this film to life with great proficiency,” Peck said via press statement. “’West Side Story’ has influenced generations of dancers since its inception, and I am thrilled that we have found this extraordinary group to bring our new vision for the musical to the big screen.”

Following is a list of Sharks and Jets cast members:

SHARKS

David Aviles Morales, Yesenia Ayala, María Alejandra Castillo, Annelise Cepero, Andrei Chagas, Jeanette Delgado, Kelvin Delgado, Gaby Diaz, Yurel Echezarreta, Adriel Flete, Carlos E. Gonzalez, David Guzman, Jacob Guzman, Ana Isabelle, Melody Martí, Ilda Mason, Juliette Feliciano Ortiz, Edriz E. Rosa Pérez, Maria Alexis Rodriguez, Julius Anthony Rubio, Carlos Sánchez Falú, Sebastian Serra, Gabriela Soto, Ricky Ubeda, Tanairi Vazquez, Jamila Velazquez, Isabella Ward, Ricardo Zayas

JETS

Brianna Abruzzo, Kyle Allen, Kyle Coffman, Ben Cook, Harrison Coll, Kevin Csolak, Kellie Drobnick, Julian Elia, Myles Erlick, Leigh-Ann Esty, Sara Esty, Mike Faist, John Michael Fiumara, Paloma Garcia-Lee, Garett Hawe, Patrick Higgins, Sean Harrison Jones, Eloise Kropp, Lauren Leach, Jess LeProtto, Skye Mattox, Ezra Menas, Adriana Pierce, Brittany Pollack, Daniel Patrick Russell, Talia Ryder, Jonalyn Saxer, Halli Toland, Maddie Ziegler

Filming for the musical remake is slated to begin in the summer of 2019.