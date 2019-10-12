×
Steve Dayan Re-Elected in Landslide to Head Hollywood Teamsters Local 399

steve dayan Teamsters Local 399
CREDIT: Courtesy of Steve Dayan

Steve Dayan has been re-elected in a landslide as secretary-treasurer of Hollywood Local 399 of the Intl. Brotherhood of Teamsters over Derick Hixon by a three-to-one margin.

Dayan has held the post — the top leadership slot at the local — for the past six years after topping Leo Reed, who had won eight consecutive three-year terms. Local 399 reps more than 4,500 drivers, location managers, animal wranglers, and casting directors, mostly in the Los Angeles area.

Dayan headed the “399 Members First” slate, which also elected Kenny Farnell for president, Ed Duffy for VP, and Lindsay Daugherty for recording secretary, along with trustees Philip Quansah, Armando Santana, and Gary Zuckerbrod.

“The 399 Members First Slate has always and will always be about putting our Local 399 Members FIRST in all decisions,” the slate said in its campaign. “We strive to make the best decisions on behalf of the most amount of Members in any given situation. It’s not an easy task, and we aren’t perfect, but we are committed to continue to find and develop new and innovative ways to engage, educate and fight for our Members.”

“The members have spoken and we promise to continue to work hard for them,” Dayan told Variety.

The current three-year master contract for Local 399 expires on July 31, 2021. Members of Teamsters Local 399 have seen their work increase in recent years, thanks to the explosion of television production.

