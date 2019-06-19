Steve Buscemi Joins Judd Apatow’s Upcoming Pete Davidson Comedy (EXCLUSIVE)

Steve Buscemi, Kevin Corrigan, Domenick Lombardozzi and Mike Vecchione have rounded out the cast of Universal’s untitled Judd Apatow comedy starring Pete Davidson.

Marisa Tomei, Bill Burr, Bel Powley, Maude Apatow and Pamela Adlon had been previously announced. Apatow is directing from a script he co-wrote with Davidson and Dave Sirus.

The film is a coming-of-age comedy set in Staten Island and will incorporate elements of Davidson’s life. Further plot details are being kept under wraps, as well as the roles of the announced cast members.

Apatow will produce for his Apatow Productions alongside Barry Mendel, with Universal’s senior EVP of production Erik Baiers overseeing production on behalf of the studio.

Production starts this summer in New York, with the pic set to bow on June 19, 2020.

Buscemi was most recently seen in Jim Jarmusch’s “The Dead Don’t Die,” which premiered at Cannes. Corrigan’s past credits include “Pineapple Express” and “Knight of Cups,” while Lombardozzi was last seen in “Ray Donovan’s” most recent season. Vecchione appears on Comedy Central’s “This Week at the Comedy Cellar.”

Buscemi is represented by WME and The Gotham Group; Corrigan is represented by Innovative Artists, Untitled Entertainment and Kraditor & Haber; Lombardozzi is represented by Gersh and Leverage Management; Vecchione is represented by APA.