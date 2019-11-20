×
Sterling K. Brown to Narrate Disney Plus Documentary ‘One Day at Disney’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Sterling K. BrownVariety and Women in Film Pre-Emmy Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 15 Sep 2018Variety and Women in Film 2018 Television Nominees Celebration at Cecconi's
CREDIT: Todd Williamson/Variety/REX/Shut

Sterling K. Brown is set to lend his voice to the upcoming Disney Plus feature documentary “One Day at Disney,” Variety has learned exclusively.

“One Day at Disney” will highlight the people who work on some of Disney’s most beloved stories. The film will highlight 10 specific people and their role at Disney through the lens of CEO Bob Iger, with the debut set for Dec. 3. Disney Publishing Worldwide will also release a 224-page coffee table book in conjunction with the release.  Then Disney Plus will release 52 four-to-seven minute shorts that focus on a different person each week with new episodes dropping on Fridays.

Brown recently lent his voice to the Disney animated film “Frozen 2” and also had a role in the Marvel blockbuster “Black Panther.” He currently stars in the hit NBC drama “This Is Us,” for which he won an Emmy in 2018. Brown is also known for his role in the first season of “American Crime Story” at FX, playing O.J. Simpson co-prosecutor Christopher Darden. He also recently starred in the critically-acclaimed film “Waves” and will appear in Season 3 of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” at Amazon.

He is repped by Innovative Artists, JWS Entertainment, and Ziffren Brittenham.

“One Day at Disney” is excutive produced by Michael Antinoro and David Chamberlin with Victoria Chamlee producing. The series hails from Endeavor Content’s non-scripted division. Other nonfiction shows currently available on Disney Plus include “The World According to Jeff Goldblum,” “The Imagineering Story,” and “Encore!”

