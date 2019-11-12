×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Sterling K. Brown on the Importance of Seeing a Person of Color in ‘Frozen II’s’ Arendelle

By
Erin Nyren

Staff Editor

Erin's Most Recent Stories

View All

Sterling K. Brown’s talents have extended outside the success of “This Is Us” in recent years, from his appearance in “Black Panther” to his starring turn in Oscar contender “Waves” and his voice role in Disney’s “Frozen II.”

Brown opened up about the importance of the inclusion of a person of color in Arendelle, the kingdom of “Frozen,” while in conversation with Laura Dern for Variety‘s Actors on Actors.

“I love that there’s a character of color in this world of Arendelle,” he said. “I think for such a long time black folks have had to wonder, ‘what would it be like to have someone like me in this show, what would it be like to be Superman or Batman.’ And then you get ‘Black Panther.’ Now, we have this character, Lieutenant Mattias, who I get the chance to vocalize, and I have a little action figure and Legos, and I’m like, ‘Ah, it’s really happening.'”

At Dern’s urging, he expanded on the message of “Frozen” and its sequel.

“I’ve seen bits and pieces [of ‘Frozen II’], and it is every bit an action-adventure movie led by these two heroines that happen to be sisters, and they choose each other over and over again, they don’t need some dude to come save the day, they can save themselves,” he said. “I love being a part of that.”

Brown gave insight into the process of voicing an animated movie as well, explaining that the process takes about a year to a year and a half.

“You’ll go in and record for four or five hours, and then you’ll have a month break, and then you’ll go in and record again, and they’re constantly changing the script,” he said. “You’ll rarely get a chance to read with your fellow actors, but you get to read with the director and the writer — and they’re absolutely wonderful, Jennifer [Lee] and Chris [Buck] — and they give you fertile soil to play with and the animators show you new things that they’ve done each time, and then you get a chance to see how they’re animating your face and how your facial structure goes into the animation of the character.”

Variety‘s “Actors on Actors” will be published in November in a special issue of the magazine timed to Academy Awards voting. The companion TV series premieres on Jan. 2 on PBS SoCal.

Watch the full interview below:

More Film

  • WGA Strike Labor Talks

    How the Streaming Revolution Is Making Guild Negotiations Even More Complicated

    It may not be a perfect storm yet, but ominous clouds are gathering. As the winter holidays approach, there’s growing agita across the industry about the potential for substantial labor strife next year. The WGA, DGA and SAG-AFTRA are gearing up for master film and TV contract negotiations with the major studios at a time [...]

  • Brad Pitt and Adam Sandler

    Brad Pitt and Adam Sandler Debate the Pros and Cons of Netflix

    Before Netflix produced a fordable slate of awards movies this year — including “The Irishman,” “Dolemite is My Name,” “The Two Popes” and “Marriage Story” — the streaming goliath initially needed credibility among filmmakers. Both Adam Sandler and Brad Pitt were early adapters, as two of the first A-list stars to crossover to Netflix. In [...]

  • Avalon theater Catalina Island

    Avalon Theatre Owner Blames Streaming Services for 'Upside-Down' Attendance

    After 90 years as a haven for movie buffs on Catalina Island, the Avalon Theatre in the Catalina Casino is ending its run as a traditional film venue. The theater won’t be permanently closing its doors, but the Catalina Island Company announced the venue, located on Santa Catalina Island off the coast of Los Angeles, [...]

  • Star Wars The Mandalorian

    Why Wall Street Is Feeling Bullish as Disney Plus Blasts Off

    Bob Iger has presided over many launches during his 14 years as Disney CEO: a theme park in Shanghai, state-of-the-art cruise ships, “Star Wars”- and “Avatar”-themed immersive attractions and even a cinematic universe requiring billions of dollars of investment in Marvel movies. But nothing in his tenure has drawn the level of scrutiny that has [...]

  • Adam Sandler Acting Coach Actors on

    Adam Sandler’s Acting Professor Told Him To Quit Acting

    There’s an alternate timeline where Adam Sandler (“Uncut Gems”) listened to his professor and never started acting. Sandler confirmed the story of how his professor at NYU told him to quit acting during a conversation with Brad Pitt (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”) for “Variety Studios: Actors on Actors.” Pitt explained the story he [...]

  • Brad Pitt on Quentin Tarantino Actors

    Tarantino Made Brad Pitt Drive to His House to Read 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

    Quentin Tarantino’s script for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” was under such an insane lock and key that co-star Brad Pitt had to read the only physical copy under the watchful eye of the director. Pitt explained his in-house audition process — courtesy of Tarantino’s one-script rule — and response to the film’s writing [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad