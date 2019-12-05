×
‘Irishman’ Star Stephen Graham Joins ‘Venom 2’

Stephen Graham Venom 2
CREDIT: Keith Mayhew/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

Stephen Graham is set to join Tom Hardy and Michelle Williams in Sony’s “Venom 2,” with Hardy returning as the titular anti-hero.

Andy Serkis is set to direct, and Naomie Harris and Woody Harrelson are also on board. Sony had no comment on the casting.

The original film was a huge hit for the studio when it premiered in 2018, grossing $213 million at the domestic box office and a massive $856 million worldwide. It followed Hardy as Eddie Brock, a journalist who becomes host to the alien entity known as Venom.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, and it’s unknown who Graham will be playing in the sequel. Variety exclusively reported that Harris would be playing the villain Shriek, who’s also the romantic interest of Carnage (Harrelson), earlier this fall.

Sony recently dated an untitled Marvel sequel for October 2020, which some superhero enthusiasts are speculating is “Venom 2.” If that’s the case, it would debut in the same time of year as its predecessor.

Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach and Amy Pascal will return as producers, alongside Hutch Parker. Kelly Marcel is penning the script.

British actor Graham got his big break playing Al Capone in critically acclaimed HBO series “Boardwalk Empire,” which aired from 2010 to 2014. Since then, he has stayed busy in both TV and film. His recent TV credits include FX’s “Taboo” and upcoming FX limited series “A Christmas Carol,” where he plays Jacob Marley. He’ll also appear in upcoming comedy “Code 404.”

On the film side, he was most recently seen as gangster Tony Pro in Netflix’s “The Irishman” as well as Dick Jones in the Elton John biopic “Rocketman.” He is repped by ICM Partners, Link Entertainment and Independent Talent Group.

