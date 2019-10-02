Stephen ‘Dr.’ Love Inks First-Look Deal With Lionsgate

Lionsgate has signed a first-look film development and production deal with producer, entrepreneur and author Stephen “Dr.” Love.

Lionsgate recently bought “Shadow Force,” starring Kerry Washington and Sterling K. Brown, which Love is producing through his Made With Love Media company. He’s also producing Juel Taylor’s “They Cloned Tyrone” for Netflix. Love recently set up “Assisted Living,” written by Kay Oyegun, at Paramount Studios along with “Notes From a Young Black Chef,” based on Kwame Onwuachi’s memoir, which will be adapted by Randy McKinnon.

“Stephen is producing an extraordinary range of the highest quality short and long form content that speaks viscerally and authentically to audiences,” Joe Drake, chairman of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, said. “We want to be in business with storytellers who have a unique world view and a strong slate of ideas that they are developing. We are tremendously excited to be working with him and his team on ‘Shadow Force’ and look forward to many other ways that we will be able to partner together.”

Love said in a statement: “Lionsgate shares our mission. We have exciting plans to bring creative opportunities to emerging filmmakers as well as established talent on projects that are unique, artful, bold, commercial, and that have something to say. This partnership with Lionsgate provides an opportunity to work with a best-in-class team as I expand my footprint as a producer.”

Love was a producer of “The Land,” which premiered at the 2016 Sundance Film Festival and was distributed by IFC Films before hitting Netflix. He is also an Emmy winner and Cannes Lions Grand Prix winner for Procter & Gamble’s “The Talk.”

Love is represented by CAA and Morris Yorn. The deal was negotiated by Bonnie Stylides, executive vice president of business and legal affairs for Lionsgate.