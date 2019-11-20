×
Stephen Curry, John Legend Team on Sports Drama ‘Signing Day’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Justin Kroll

CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Stephen Curry’s Unanimous Media production banner, John Legend’s Get Lifted Film Co. and Sony Pictures are teaming up for the sports drama “Signing Day.” The project, which has tapped screenwriter Adam Hoff, marks one of the first films to be put into development under the NBA superstar’s first-look deal with the studio, which he signed last year.

The pic — in the vein of “Jerry Maguire” — follows an extremely driven sports agent trying desperately to sign a young, coveted basketball star as her client. In her desperation and determination, she considers resorting to illegal and unethical means to book the client.

Curry, Erick Peyton and Jeron Smith will produce through Unanimous Media, along with Legend, Mike Jackson and Ty Stiklorius through Get Lifted.

The movie is one of several projects Unanimous has in development. Sony was among the studios vying for Curry and Unanimous’ first-look deal. They plan to develop and produce premium television, film and digital content, with an emphasis on family, faith and sports themes.

Get Lifted is in post-production on Netflix’s first live-action musical, “Jingle Jangle,” launching in 2020, and also produced “Rhythm + Flow,” a music competition series on Netflix with Cardi B, Chance the Rapper and T.I.

Get Lifted is represented by WME and Nina Shaw, Jean Tanaka and Lily Tillers of Del, Shaw, Moonves, Tanaka, Finkelstein and Lezcano. Hoff is represented by Verve and Tom Carter at Artillery Creative.

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

