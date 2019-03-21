×

Stephen Bruno Exits Netflix for Top Marketing Job at MGM

By
Matt Donnelly

Senior Film Writer

Matt's Most Recent Stories

View All
Stephen Bruno

Netflix global marketing chief Stephen Bruno has exited his post for MGM, where he has been named chief marketing officer. His departure follows that of Netflix CMO Kelly Bennett and marks a major shake-up for the streaming giant.

Bruno had been with the streamer since 2014, and is known as an innovator. He joins MGM to advise on both its film and television ambitions. He’ll work closely with MGM Chief Operating Officer Chris Brearton, as well as MGM Worldwide TV Group Chairman Mark Burnett — in addition to MGM Motion Picture Group Chairman Jon Glickman and TV Executive Director Nancy Tellem.

“He has been at the forefront of developing disruptive marketing executions in traditional and emerging media spaces across the globe,” Brearton and Burnett said in a joint statement.

At Netflix, Bruno executed campaigns for a broad range of original series including “Stranger Things,” “13 Reasons Why,” “Orange is the New Black,” “The Crown” and “Narcos.” He also handled defining Netflix features like “Bird Box,” “Mudbound,” and “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before,” as well high-volume documentaries and comedy specials.

Related

More to come.

Read the full announcement below:

Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM) today announced that it has hired innovative entertainment marketing executive Stephen Bruno as Chief Marketing Officer. Bruno joins the Company from Netflix and will start at MGM in April.

In his role, Bruno will oversee global marketing and brand strategy for MGM and its film and television properties. He will work closely with Christopher Brearton, Chief Operating Officer, as well as Mark Burnett, Chairman of MGM’s Worldwide Television Group, Nancy Tellem, Executive Director, and Jonathan Glickman, President of MGM Studios’ Motion Picture Group, to promote the MGM brand and all of the Company’s film and television projects and properties. He will also work with teams throughout MGM to identify and execute on marketing opportunities that tap into the loyal following of its historic library while also attracting new audiences around the world.

“Stephen is a creative industry leader and we are excited to welcome him to MGM as we build on our momentum as a leading independent content creator backed by an iconic library of brands. He has been at the forefront of developing disruptive marketing executions in traditional and emerging media spaces across the globe. As we drive our content portfolio forward, he brings the perfect balance of film, television and cutting-edge digital expertise. We also look forward to having Stephen be a key part of the greenlight process across our businesses. His years of theatrical film experience will be especially invaluable to United Artists Releasing as the newly-expanded venture continues to carry out the storied legacy of its namesake as a home to the most creative storytellers,” said Burnett and Brearton.

Prior to joining MGM, Bruno spent over four years as the Vice President of Creative Marketing at Netflix, where he oversaw the global teams responsible for conceptualizing, creating and executing on the positioning and promotion of Netflix Originals across all verticals including series, Stranger Things, 13 Reasons Why, Orange is the New Black, The Crown, Narcos, feature films, Bird Box, Mudbound, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, documentaries and unscripted, Wild Wild Country, Making a Murderer, Queer Eye, Nailed It, and comedy specials.

Prior to Netflix, Bruno worked at The Weinstein Company and Miramax Films. As President of Marketing at The Weinstein Company, Bruno successfully supervised the execution of several theatrical releases including Django Unchained, Silver Linings Playbook, Lee Daniel’s The Butler, The Artist, and Fruitvale Station. Bruno also worked at HBO as a Director of Consumer Marketing working on titles such as Curb Your Enthusiasm and Eastbound and Down.

Bruno said, “I am honored and thrilled to be joining the MGM team and look forward to doing my part to build an exciting future for the iconic brand around the globe. My years at Netflix have been exhilarating and I am inspired to bring my learnings to one of the most legendary entertainment companies in the world, MGM.”

Popular on Variety

  • Variety Kit Harington Game of Thrones

    Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Ending, Women of Westeros

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

More Film

  • Stephen Bruno

    Stephen Bruno Exits Netflix for Top Marketing Job at MGM

    Netflix global marketing chief Stephen Bruno has exited his post for MGM, where he has been named chief marketing officer. His departure follows that of Netflix CMO Kelly Bennett and marks a major shake-up for the streaming giant. Bruno had been with the streamer since 2014, and is known as an innovator. He joins MGM [...]

  • Laura Linney Cast in Viggo Mortensen

    Laura Linney Joins Viggo Mortensen's Family Drama 'Falling'

    Laura Linney, Hannah Gross, and Terry Chen have joined the cast of Viggo Mortensen’s family drama “Falling.” The movie will be Mortensen’s directorial debut. He’s also producing, wrote the screenplay, and is playing one of the two leading roles in a story about a son’s relationship with his aging father. Production is currently underway in Toronto. [...]

  • Maya Erskine-Jack Quaid Romcom 'Plus One'

    Maya Erskine-Jack Quaid Rom-Com 'Plus One' Sells Ahead of Tribeca Premiere

    Romantic comedy “Plus One,” starring Maya Erskine and Jack Quaid, has sold to RLJE Films in a pre-emptive deal for low seven figures ahead of its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival. “Plus One” is written and directed by Jeff Chan (“Adam Ruins Everything”) and Andrew Rhymer (Pregame). The film also stars Ed Begley, [...]

  • Alan Horn Disney

    Walt Disney Studios Leaders Say Fox Deal Represents 'Exciting New Chapter'

    Walt Disney Studios Chairman Alan Horn and President Alan Bergman are asking Fox staffers to be patient while the company begins the complicate work of integrating the two motion picture teams. Both men were on Fox’s Century City lot for meetings with executives. In a memo, Bergman and Horn said they would try to be [...]

  • DOHA, QATAR - MARCH 17: DOHA,

    Doha Film Institute's Qumra Wraps, Bolstering Status as Top Arab Cinema Event

    The Doha Film Institute’s unique Qumra workshop wrapped its fifth edition on Wednesday following six days of masterclasses, labs and mentoring sessions that bolstered the DFI’s status as the prime entity fostering Arab filmmaking and connecting directors from most of the region with the rest of the world.  Programmers from Cannes, Venice, Toronto, Berlin and [...]

  • Tribeca Film Festival'Venus in Fur' film

    Tribeca Film Institute Honors 14 Films with Grants in Tribeca All Access Program

    The Tribeca Film Institute has announced the 14 films to be honored with grants at the 16th annual Tribeca All Access program, which amplifies stories from underrepresented voices. Seven films and seven documentaries will earn grants from the program to aid their productions, many of them having not received previous funding. The filmmakers will attend [...]

  • Black Panther Movie

    Global Box Office Flat in 2018, Netflix and Subscription Services Rise in Popularity

    The domestic box office rebounded in 2018 in a recovery fueled by blockbusters such as “Black Panther” and “Incredibles 2.” Ticket sales in the U.S. climbed 7% to top out at a record $11.9 billion, according to a new report by the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA). That helped off-set declines in overseas markets [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad