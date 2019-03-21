Stephen Bruno Exits Netflix for Top Marketing Job at MGM

Netflix global marketing chief Stephen Bruno has exited his post for MGM, where he has been named chief marketing officer. His departure follows that of Netflix CMO Kelly Bennett and marks a major shake-up for the streaming giant.

Bruno had been with the streamer since 2014, and is known as an innovator. He joins MGM to advise on both its film and television ambitions. He’ll work closely with MGM Chief Operating Officer Chris Brearton, as well as MGM Worldwide TV Group Chairman Mark Burnett — in addition to MGM Motion Picture Group Chairman Jon Glickman and TV Executive Director Nancy Tellem.

“He has been at the forefront of developing disruptive marketing executions in traditional and emerging media spaces across the globe,” Brearton and Burnett said in a joint statement.

At Netflix, Bruno executed campaigns for a broad range of original series including “Stranger Things,” “13 Reasons Why,” “Orange is the New Black,” “The Crown” and “Narcos.” He also handled defining Netflix features like “Bird Box,” “Mudbound,” and “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before,” as well high-volume documentaries and comedy specials.

Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM) today announced that it has hired innovative entertainment marketing executive Stephen Bruno as Chief Marketing Officer. Bruno joins the Company from Netflix and will start at MGM in April.

In his role, Bruno will oversee global marketing and brand strategy for MGM and its film and television properties. He will work closely with Christopher Brearton, Chief Operating Officer, as well as Mark Burnett, Chairman of MGM’s Worldwide Television Group, Nancy Tellem, Executive Director, and Jonathan Glickman, President of MGM Studios’ Motion Picture Group, to promote the MGM brand and all of the Company’s film and television projects and properties. He will also work with teams throughout MGM to identify and execute on marketing opportunities that tap into the loyal following of its historic library while also attracting new audiences around the world.

“Stephen is a creative industry leader and we are excited to welcome him to MGM as we build on our momentum as a leading independent content creator backed by an iconic library of brands. He has been at the forefront of developing disruptive marketing executions in traditional and emerging media spaces across the globe. As we drive our content portfolio forward, he brings the perfect balance of film, television and cutting-edge digital expertise. We also look forward to having Stephen be a key part of the greenlight process across our businesses. His years of theatrical film experience will be especially invaluable to United Artists Releasing as the newly-expanded venture continues to carry out the storied legacy of its namesake as a home to the most creative storytellers,” said Burnett and Brearton.

Prior to joining MGM, Bruno spent over four years as the Vice President of Creative Marketing at Netflix, where he oversaw the global teams responsible for conceptualizing, creating and executing on the positioning and promotion of Netflix Originals across all verticals including series, Stranger Things, 13 Reasons Why, Orange is the New Black, The Crown, Narcos, feature films, Bird Box, Mudbound, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, documentaries and unscripted, Wild Wild Country, Making a Murderer, Queer Eye, Nailed It, and comedy specials.

Prior to Netflix, Bruno worked at The Weinstein Company and Miramax Films. As President of Marketing at The Weinstein Company, Bruno successfully supervised the execution of several theatrical releases including Django Unchained, Silver Linings Playbook, Lee Daniel’s The Butler, The Artist, and Fruitvale Station. Bruno also worked at HBO as a Director of Consumer Marketing working on titles such as Curb Your Enthusiasm and Eastbound and Down.

Bruno said, “I am honored and thrilled to be joining the MGM team and look forward to doing my part to build an exciting future for the iconic brand around the globe. My years at Netflix have been exhilarating and I am inspired to bring my learnings to one of the most legendary entertainment companies in the world, MGM.”