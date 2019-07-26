×

Stephanie Cayo Joins Mel Gibson in ‘Force of Nature’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Newcomer Stephanie Cayo is set to join Mel Gibson and Kate Bosworth in the action movie “Force of Nature” with Michael Polish directing.

Emile Hirsch is also on board to star.

Producers are Emmett/Furla/Oasis Films CEOs Randall Emmett and George Furla with Luillo Ruiz. Tim Sullivan and Alex Eckert are exec producing.

Cory Miller wrote the script, which centers on a retired detective who must protect residents of a building that’s the subject of a hurricane evacuation while criminals attempt to pull off a robbery there. Production is taking place in Puerto Rico.

Cayo stars in Netflix’s first and highest-rated Spanish-language original series, “Club de Cuervos.” She also stars in “La Hermadad” opposite Paz Vega for Claro Video, the first original series for Mexico’s OTT premium streaming service. She is currently starring in the 20th Century Fox Spain feature “Yucatan” from director Daniel Monzon, which is breaking box office records in Spain. Cayo previously starred in the Colombian series “La Hipocondriaca” for Sony, which has inspired a U.S. remake currently being developed at ABC, and “El Secretario” for Caracol, which won her Colombia’s prestigious India Catalina award for best actress.

She is repped by CAA and Authentic Talent and Literary Management.

