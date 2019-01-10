×
Film News Roundup: Stellan Skarsgard to Play Villain in ‘Dune’ Movie

Stellan Skarsgard
CREDIT: AGF s.r.l./REX/Shutterstock

In today’s film news roundup, Stellan Skarsgard has joined “Dune,” Jamie Lee Curtis and Melissa McCarthy are selected for awards, and Fathom Events has hired Andrew Goldman.

CASTING

Swedish actor Stellan Skarsgard will portray the villain Baron Harkonnen in Legendary’s sci-fier “Dune,” based on the Frank Herbert novel.

Denis Villeneuve is directing from a script he wrote with Eric Roth and Jon Spaihts. Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, and Dave Bautista are starring. Production is expected to launch in the spring in Budapest and Jordan.

“Dune” centers on the battle for control of the desert planet Arrakis. Chalamet is playing Paul Atreides, who is forced to escape into the wastelands, where he eventually becomes the ruler of the nomadic tribes.

Villeneuve is also producing along with Mary Parent and Cale Boyter. Skarsgard’s credits include both “Mamma Mia” movies, “Thor,” and “Avengers: Age of Ultron.”

AWARDS

Jamie Lee Curtis has been selected to receive the lifetime achievement award at the 56th annual International Cinematographers Guild Publicists Awards.

The awards luncheon will take place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Feb. 22.

“We are thrilled to honor Jamie Lee Curtis, who has created a celebrated body of film and television work that spans many genres,” said ICG National president Steven Poster. “Who wasn’t frightened by her Laurie Strode character in ‘Halloween’ – and just as terrified in her reprise portrayal 40 years later? Her artistic talents have generated a legacy of characters that are embedded in our minds forever.”

Curtis won a Golden Globe and a BAFTA for “True Lies” and Golden Globe nominations for “A Fish Called Wanda” and “Freaky Friday.” She also won a Golden Globe and People’s Choice Award for her sitcom “Anything but Love.”

Curtis has written 13 books including “Me, MySelfie & I: A Cautionary Tale,” which was released in September. She has worked closely with the Starlight Children’s Foundation and Children Affected by AIDS Foundation.

*****

Melissa McCarthy will receive this year’s distinguished artisan award at the 6th annual Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards.

McCarthy is the first female artist to receive this award, which will be presented Feb. 16 at L.A. Live.

“It is with respect and joy that we are able to honor Melissa McCarthy, a true friend to our crafts of make-up artistry and hair styling,” said Sue Cabral-Ebert, president of IATSE Local 706. “Melissa collaborates with our creative artisans in every character she develops – whether it’s the SNL parody of Sean Spicer or the true-to-life author Lee Israel. We want to let Melissa know how greatly she is appreciated, she is so deserving of this award.”

EXECUTIVE HIRE

Fathom Events continues has hired industry veteran Andrew Goodman as vice president of programming.

Based in New York, Goldman has been assigned to bring his creative expertise and industry-wide relationships to help Fathom grow its cable, broadcast, Broadway and other verticals to acquire high-value content that has broad audience appeal.

Prior to joining Fathom Events, Goldman was an executive at Ownzones Entertainment Technologies. Earlier in his career, he was a VP for HBO/Cinemax and was involved in the launches of HBO Now, HBO Go, Max Go and Video on Demand.

  Stellan Skarsgard

