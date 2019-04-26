×
Stefanie Sherk, Actress and Wife to Demian Bichir, Dies at 43

Stefanie Sherk obit
CREDIT: Berenice Bautista/AP/REX/Shutter

Canadian actress and model Stefanie Sherk died on April 20 of an apparent suicide by drowning. She was 43.

The Los Angeles Medical Examiner-Coroner confirmed the ruling and cause of death.

Sherk appeared in the TV show “CSI: Cyber” and the movie “Valentine’s Day.” She also starred in the show “The Bridge” alongside her husband and actor Demián Bichir.

“It is with inconceivable pain that I announce that on April 20, 2019, our dearest Stefanie Sherk, my beloved and loving wife, passed away peacefully,” Bichir said in an Instagram post.

“It has been the saddest and toughest time of our lives and we don’t know how much time it will take for us to overcome this pain,” Bichir said. “Stefanie’s beautiful, angelical and talented presence will be immensely missed. We will hold Stefanie in our hearts forever.”

“We thank everybody beforehand for their prayers and we respectfully ask for your understanding so we may grieve in peace and privacy in these incredibly difficult times,” Bichir continued. “It is our sincerest hope that our beautiful Stefanie, my angel and love of my life, will rest in eternal peace.”

Sherk appeared in her husband’s directorial debut “Un Cuento de Circo & A Love Song.” She will be in the upcoming 2020 project “Grudge,” according to her IMDB page.

