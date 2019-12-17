Disney CEO Bob Iger Doesn’t Count Out Future ‘Star Wars’ Trilogies

By
Erin Nyren

Staff Editor

Erin's Most Recent Stories

View All

Though Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy said in an interview on Sunday that future Star Wars films will move away from a three-movie structure, Disney CEO Bob Iger says that isn’t necessarily the case.

“Oh, I don’t know about that,” he told Variety‘s Marc Malkin at the premiere for “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” when asked about the purported plan. “She and I have said, ‘Well, maybe trilogies are too hard, so maybe we’ll make one film and then a sequel,’ but we don’t know.”

Kennedy, who’s been president of Lucasfilm since 2012, has also been the subject of online trolling and vitriol following the mixed responses from fans to movies like “Solo: A Star Wars Story” and “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” Iger said that the team doesn’t take the comments overly seriously.

“We don’t overreact, we respect fans of Star Wars, that’s really important to us, to Lucasfilm, to the franchise,” he said. “But we do the best job we can, we think we had a very hard job in bringing this forward, ‘The Force Awakens,’ satisfying the traditional fans and touching on themes and characters and places they were familiar with, but introducing the new places, new stories, new charactres. And I think over the three that we’ve produced, those three, we’ve done a really good job of threading that needle, walking that fine line. We know we’re never going to please everybody all the time, and we see that with Disney films, with Marvel films. So I don’t mean to suggest that I’m dismissive of it because we respect our fans, but we don’t overreact either.”

Iger also touched on the amount of future Star Wars projects that are in the works, though he didn’t reveal a specific number.

“Probably smaller than you think because what we do is, we look to pick a few and see how they gestate,” he explained. “In some cases, bring them out and see how the audience reacts and then react accordingly. It’s not as many as I think most people think. I think the number is endless, but we’re gonna be careful, the next one is really important.”

Star Wars’ most recent expansion, aside from “Rise of Skywalker,” has been the Disney Plus series “The Mandalorian,” which took the Internet by storm following the introduction of Baby Yoda, officially called The Child within the show. Baby Yoda has spawned memes, latte foam designs, apparel, “SNL” sketches — the list goes on — and Iger says that while he had an idea Baby Yoda would be big, he didn’t quite predict how big.

“I think it would be wrong for me to say I knew exactly how everybody would react because it’s been huge, but I did have a strong sense it was a charcacter people were going to love. I knew my reaction as soon as I saw it: ‘Wow’ — I knew it was coming, too. But when you lay eyes on that character, there’s something so compelling about that character. The old and the new, the adorable and the intriguing. I had a sense it was going to be big, but now it’s exeeded my expectations, of course.”

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige will be involved in an upcoming Star Wars film, but Iger was tight-lipped about the producer’s involvement. As for “Rise of Skywalker,” Iger praised director J.J. Abrams’ ability to close out the trilogy.

“Closure has value and I think J.J. Abrams has delivered a film that has closure, that is very satisfying,” he said. “Emotional as well, but quite satisfying. And while this represents the end of, really, nine chapters, which is quite extraordinary, it’s not the end of Star Wars stories, in many respects it’s the beginning of new Star Wars stories.”

Watch the interview above.

More Film

  • Disney CEO Robert Iger arrives at

    Disney CEO Bob Iger Doesn't Count Out Future 'Star Wars' Trilogies

    Though Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy said in an interview on Sunday that future Star Wars films will move away from a three-movie structure, Disney CEO Bob Iger says that isn’t necessarily the case. “Oh, I don’t know about that,” he told Variety‘s Marc Malkin at the premiere for “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” when [...]

  • Pharrell Beyonce Elton John

    Beyonce, Elton John, Pharrell Williams Make the Cut for Oscars' Original Song Shortlist

    The Oscars shortlist was revealed today outlining remaining contenders in nine categories including best original song and score. Credit the music branch for offering a few surprises in its choices for the year’s best song, including no fewer than five from Disney movies and three from documentaries. The 300-member music branch chose 15 songs from [...]

  • Oscars placeholder

    Oscars Shortlist: Academy Reveals Remaining Contenders in Nine Categories

    The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced shortlists in consideration for the Oscars in nine categories: documentary feature, documentary short subject, international feature film, makeup and hairstyling, music (original score), music (original song), animated short film, live action short film and visual effects. The full lists are below: DOCUMENTARY FEATURE Fifteen films will [...]

  • Constance Wu

    Asian American Stars Praise Gabrielle Union, Emphasize Importance of Allyship in Hollywood

    Following Variety’s exclusive reporting in November that Jay Leno made an off-color, anti-Asian joke as a guest judge on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,” Asian Americans in Hollywood expressed their praise for actor and ex-“AGT” judge Gabrielle Union for reportedly flagging the joke to the show’s producers. A month after Union’s season wrapped, her contract with the [...]

  • CATS MOVIE

    Taylor Swift Reveals How Her Dad Inspired a Psychedelic Scene in 'Cats' (EXCLUSIVE)

    One of the most memorable moments from the first “Cats” trailer features Bombalurina — a self-assured feline played by Taylor Swift — lounging in a hammock as she sprinkles a bedazzled can of catnip over the Jellicle Ball. On Monday morning, prior to the world premiere of the Universal Pictures release adapted from Andrew Lloyd [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad