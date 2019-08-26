×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ New Trailer Teases a Darker Rey

By

Jordan's Most Recent Stories

View All

The end of the Skywalker Saga draws closer.

After debuting footage during D23’s Walt Disney Studios panel on Saturday, the general public has been treated to another look at “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” The new footage features Rey, Kylo Ren, Finn, Poe Dameron, Chewbacca, BB-8, C-3PO and Lando Calrissian in what could be their final outing.

The cast and director J.J. Abrams were on hand at D23 to present the latest look. There, Russell suggested she’s a former flame of Oscar Issac’s character Poe.

“It was so exciting. The main thing is that my son actually thinks I’m cool now,” Russell said. ”I have this amazing costume, and this helmet which I love to wear, and didn’t take it off for about the first two days. I found it strangely empowering.”

The first trailer dropped back in April during the Star Wars Celebration in Chicago, where fans learned the title and got to see the “Episode IX” cast in person. Abrams had said “The Rise of Skywalker” will be about a “new generation, what they’ve inherited, the light and the dark” and that the characters will face off against “the greatest evil.” All signs point to a final showdown between Rey and Kylo Ren and possibly a re-emergence of Emperor Palpatine from the original trilogy.

The main cast from the new trilogy returns for “Episode IX,” including Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Isaac, Kelly Marie Tran and the long-awaited return of Billy Dee Williams as Lando Calrissian. Newcomers include Keri Russell, Richard E. Grant, Naomi Ackie and the adorable droid D-O.

The “Star Wars” universe had a strong showing at D23 this year. The Disney Plus presentation on Friday showed off the first trailer for Jon Favreau’s “The Mandalorian” starring Pedro Pascal, and Ewan McGregor made a brief on-stage appearance to tease details about the long-rumored solo Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” hits theaters on Dec. 20.

More Film

  • Finn (John Boyega), Poe Dameron (Oscar

    'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' New Trailer Teases a Darker Rey

    The end of the Skywalker Saga draws closer. After debuting footage during D23’s Walt Disney Studios panel on Saturday, the general public has been treated to another look at “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” The new footage features Rey, Kylo Ren, Finn, Poe Dameron, Chewbacca, BB-8, C-3PO and Lando Calrissian in what could be [...]

  • David Koch Obit

    Koch Brothers Projects in Development From 'Amanda Knox' Producer (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Amanda Knox” producer Stephen Robert Morse is launching development of projects based on the book “Sons of Wichita: How the Koch Brothers Became America’s Most Powerful and Private Dynasty.” Morse has teamed with veteran producer Max Peltz to option the rights to create both fiction and non-fiction projects based on Daniel Schulman’s 2014 book about David and [...]

  • Imagine Entertainment Taps Former Time Inc.

    Imagine Entertainment Taps Rich Battista as CEO

    Rich Battista has been tapped as the chief executive officer of Imagine Entertainment. He takes the reins after a long career in media, most recently as president and chief executive officer of Time Inc, where he helped oversee the publisher’s $2.8 billion sale to Meredith Corp. Battista also ran Mandalay Sports Media, an the early-stage [...]

  • Gender Parity Nordics

    Gender Equality Pledge Signed by Five Nordic Festivals

    Following the footsteps of major festivals including Cannes and Venice, five Nordic festivals have joined forces to sign the 50/50 by 2020 gender equality pledge. Initiated by WIFT Nordic (Women in Film and Television), the pledge for gender parity and inclusion was signed Monday by officials from Sweden’s Carl, Denmark’s CPH:DOX, Oslo Pix in Norway, [...]

  • Korean horror thriller Metamorphosis

    Korea Box Office: 'Metamorphosis' Overtakes 'Hobbs & Shaw'

    Locally-made horror thriller “Metamorphosis” debuted on top of the South Korean box office, as it opened in local cinemas on Wednesday. The Acemaker Movieworks release earned $5.63 million from 770,000 admissions between Wednesday and Sunday, including $4.25 million earned over the weekend. Directed by “The Con Artists” director Kim Hong-sun, the horror flick revolves around [...]

  • Harvey Weinstein

    Harvey Weinstein Pleads Not Guilty to New Indictment, Trial Moved to January

    Harvey Weinstein, the movie mogul whose fall from power galvanized the #MeToo movement in Hollywood, pled not guilty to a new indictment on Monday. The film producer previously entered not guilty pleas to five charges of rape, sexual assault, and “predatory sexual assault,” stemming from allegations from two women. Prosecutors are seeking to bolster their [...]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    Why Wasn't Jennifer Lopez Nominated for an Oscar for 'Selena'?

    Twenty two years ago, Jennifer Lopez became a star with “Selena.” The musical biopic about Selena Quintanilla-Perez, the queen of Tejano music whose life was tragically cut short, earned more than $35 million at the domestic box office, solid numbers for an adult drama released in 1997. And “Selena” has had a long post-theatrical life, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad