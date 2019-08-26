‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ New Trailer Teases a Darker Rey

The end of the Skywalker Saga draws closer.

After debuting footage during D23’s Walt Disney Studios panel on Saturday, the general public has been treated to another look at “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” The new footage features Rey, Kylo Ren, Finn, Poe Dameron, Chewbacca, BB-8, C-3PO and Lando Calrissian in what could be their final outing.

The cast and director J.J. Abrams were on hand at D23 to present the latest look. There, Russell suggested she’s a former flame of Oscar Issac’s character Poe.

“It was so exciting. The main thing is that my son actually thinks I’m cool now,” Russell said. ”I have this amazing costume, and this helmet which I love to wear, and didn’t take it off for about the first two days. I found it strangely empowering.”

The first trailer dropped back in April during the Star Wars Celebration in Chicago, where fans learned the title and got to see the “Episode IX” cast in person. Abrams had said “The Rise of Skywalker” will be about a “new generation, what they’ve inherited, the light and the dark” and that the characters will face off against “the greatest evil.” All signs point to a final showdown between Rey and Kylo Ren and possibly a re-emergence of Emperor Palpatine from the original trilogy.

The main cast from the new trilogy returns for “Episode IX,” including Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Isaac, Kelly Marie Tran and the long-awaited return of Billy Dee Williams as Lando Calrissian. Newcomers include Keri Russell, Richard E. Grant, Naomi Ackie and the adorable droid D-O.

The “Star Wars” universe had a strong showing at D23 this year. The Disney Plus presentation on Friday showed off the first trailer for Jon Favreau’s “The Mandalorian” starring Pedro Pascal, and Ewan McGregor made a brief on-stage appearance to tease details about the long-rumored solo Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” hits theaters on Dec. 20.