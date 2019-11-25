‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Runtime Is Shorter Than Expected

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
CREDIT: Lucasfilm

According to director J.J. Abrams, “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” will end up being approximately two hours and 21 minutes, making the movie possibly the second-longest film in the “Star Wars” franchise behind “The Last Jedi.”

Following his previous “Good Morning America” appearance where he confirmed that the final film in the Skywalker saga was finished, Abrams revealed the news in an interview with EWLive, backing his comments with “I believe” — so the time could still change by a few minutes depending on the length of the end-credits. Originally reported at two hours and 35 minutes, the film is still longer than “Revenge of the Sith” (140 minutes), but would likely battle it out for second against “Attack of the Clones” (142 minutes).

“The Rise of Skywalker” will premiere Dec. 20.

View the list of run times for the other Star Wars films below:

“Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope” – 121 Minutes

“Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back” – 124 Minutes

“Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi” – 131 Minutes

“Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace” – 136 Minutes

“Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones” – 142 Minutes

“Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith” – 140 Minutes

“Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens” – 138 Minutes

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” – 133 Minutes

“Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi” – 152 Minutes

“Solo: A Star Wars Story” – 135 Minutes

“Star Wars Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker” – 141 Minutes

