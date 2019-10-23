‘Star Wars: Rise of the Skywalker’ Scores Best First-Day Atom Ticket Sales for a ‘Star Wars’ Film

Disney-Lucasfilm’s “Star Wars: The Rise of the Skywalker” has racked up the best first day of advance ticket sales for a “Star Wars” movie ticketed by Atom.

Sales launched during the half time of ESPN’s “Monday Night Football.” Atom’s overall first-day record was set in April by Disney-Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame.” But “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” did set a first-hour record Monday night, selling 45% more tickets than “Endgame” did in its first hour.

Atom did not disclose specific sales numbers. It said “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” sold 2.5 times as many tickets in its first day of pre-sales as 2017’s “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” which is now Atom’s fourth-best first-day seller after “Aquaman.”

“Star Wars: The Rise of the Skywalker” is scheduled to be released on Dec. 20. The film is the third installment of the Star Wars sequel trilogy, following JJ Abrams’s “The Force Awakens” and “The Last Jedi.” It’s also the final episode of the nine-part Skywalker saga.

The cast includes the late Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Anthony Daniels, Domnhall Gleason, Richard E. Grant, Kelly Marie Tran, and Billy Dee Williams. “The Force Awakens” opened in late 2015 and went on to gross $2.07 billion worldwide. “The Last Jedi” took in $1.34 billion worldwide.