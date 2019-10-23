×

‘Star Wars: Rise of the Skywalker’ Scores Best First-Day Atom Ticket Sales for a ‘Star Wars’ Film

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Daisy Ridley is Rey in STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER
CREDIT: Lucasfilm Ltd.

Disney-Lucasfilm’s “Star Wars: The Rise of the Skywalker” has racked up the best first day of advance ticket sales for a “Star Wars” movie ticketed by Atom.

Sales launched during the half time of ESPN’s “Monday Night Football.” Atom’s overall first-day record was set in April by Disney-Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame.” But “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” did set a first-hour record Monday night, selling 45% more tickets than “Endgame” did in its first hour.

Atom did not disclose specific sales numbers. It said “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” sold 2.5 times as many tickets in its first day of pre-sales as 2017’s “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” which is now Atom’s fourth-best first-day seller after “Aquaman.”

“Star Wars: The Rise of the Skywalker” is scheduled to be released on Dec. 20. The film is the third installment of the Star Wars sequel trilogy, following JJ Abrams’s “The Force Awakens” and “The Last Jedi.” It’s also the final episode of the nine-part Skywalker saga.

The cast includes the late Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Anthony Daniels, Domnhall Gleason, Richard E. Grant, Kelly Marie Tran, and Billy Dee Williams. “The Force Awakens” opened in late 2015 and went on to gross $2.07 billion worldwide. “The Last Jedi” took in $1.34 billion worldwide.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Cardi B

    Cardi B Joins Vin Diesel in 'Fast & Furious 9'

    Cardi B has joined the cast of Universal’s “Fast & Furious 9” in an undisclosed role. It’s the rapper’s first movie part since her role as the stripper Diamond in STX’s drama “Hustlers.” Vin Diesel disclosed the casting Tuesday in a post on his Instagram account with a video that showed him and Cardi B [...]

  • James Wan

    Film News Roundup: James Wan's Horror Thriller 'Malignant' Gets August Release

    In today’s film news roundup, James Wan’s “Malignant” gets a late-summer release, a Rita Hayworth documentary is shooting and Women in Animation have announced diversity awards winners. RELEASE DATE Warner Bros. has set an Aug. 14 release date for James Wan’s horror thriller “Malignant.” Wan will direct the movie, based on a story by Wan [...]

  • Michael Shannon Benedict Cumberbatch Tuppence Middleton

    How Martin Scorsese Saved 'Current War' From Harvey Weinstein

    Director Alfonso Gomez-Rejon finally gets to release his version of his long-in-the-making “The Current War.” The film, about the competition between Thomas Edison and George Westinghouse, was originally set to be distributed by the Weinstein Company after Harvey Weinstein recut it, much to Gomez-Rejon’s chagrin. To make matters worse, Weinstein premiered the movie at the [...]

  • 42west logo

    42West Co-CEO Allan Mayer Hospitalized After Car Accident

    42West Co-CEO Allan Mayer is in the hospital due to injuries from an Oct. 17 car accident, Variety has confirmed. The public relations firm described the crash as “serious” and said that he had surgery on Oct. 20 to help repair multiple broken bones. “Allan and his family thank everyone for the outpouring of love and [...]

  • Iron Man Martin Scorsese Francis Ford

    Directors vs. Marvel: A Breakdown of the Criticism

    Despite being the highest-grossing film franchise of all time, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has not been getting any love from critically renowned auteurs, like Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola. The Marvel pile-on started at the beginning of October and has impassioned many supporters and detractors to give their two cents on whether or not [...]

  • Linda Hamilton, left, and Arnold Schwarzenegger

    Film Review: 'Terminator: Dark Fate'

    Back in 1984, seven years before “The Terminator” spawned a sequel that was big, sprawling, and James Cameron-y enough to elevate the franchise into what felt like the dystopian Marvel spectacle of its day, it’s worth noting that Cameron’s original film was a ruthlessly efficient post-apocalyptic B-movie — a proto-video-game sci-fi nightmare that took its [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad