Final Trailer for ‘Star Wars: Rise of the Skywalker’ Brings Back Luke, Leia and Palpatine

Luke Skywalker’s epic legacy in a galaxy far, far away may be coming to an end in the final trailer for “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” but it also marks the return of some of the series greatest characters.

Both Luke and Leia return in the trailer, which aired during ESPN’s Monday Night Football, alongside the long-awaited Emperor Palpatine, who shares a brief threatening message.

“Long have I waited, and now your coming together is your undoing,” Palpatine says.

The final film in the Skywalker saga, “The Rise of Skywalker” is about a “new generation, what they’ve inherited, the light and the dark,” said director J.J. Abrams at a Star Wars Celebration in April, before teasing that characters will face off against “the greatest evil.”

Daisy Ridley also hinted at her character Rey’s turn to the dark side at Disney’s D23 conference in August, saying, “It’s weirdly the most human thing because you’re like everybody struggles; everybody has the things where like one thing is pulling me this way, on thing is pulling me this way.”

“People Keep telling me they know me,” Ridely says in the trailer. “No one does.”

The latest “Star Wars” film features a number of returning cast members including Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega and Oscar Isaac, Anthony Daniels, Naomi Ackie, Domhnall Gleeson, Richard E. Grant, Lupita Nyong’o, Keri Russell, Joonas Suotamo and Kelly Marie Tran in addition to the long awaited Ian McDiarmid’s Emperor Palpatine and Billy Dee Williams’ Lando Calrissian.

J.J. Abrams directed and produced the film alongside fellow producers Kathleen Kennedy and Michelle Rejwan. Callum Greene, Tommy Gormley and Jason McGatlin executive produced.

