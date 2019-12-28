You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Jon M. Chu Calls For A Kelly Marie Tran ‘Star Wars’ Series: Rose Tico Deserved Better

By

Deputy Editor, Variety.com

Meredith's Most Recent Stories

View All

Disappointed “Star Wars” fans have expressed their upset over the lack of screen time for actress Kelly Marie Tran in the latest “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” with the online campaign #RoseTicoDeservedBetter. “Crazy Rich Asians” and “In the Heights” director Jon M. Chu shares their disappointment, but he has a plan…

After being introduced in Rian Johnson’s “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” fans expected the character Rose Tico (played by Tran) to reappear yet again in JJ Abrams’ “Rise of the Skywalker.” Or at the very least, have the characters address the powerful kiss she planted on John Boyega’s Finn in her final moments on screen. But alas, Rose was relegated to side scenes of exposition explaining why she couldn’t possibly join in on the current mission along with a few climax battle bits.

A disheartening choice to many Rose fans, especially after the “Star Wars” fandom rallied around the actress when she was mercilessly attacked online in 2018.

This upset swirled online reaching director Jon M. Chu, who decided to put his agitation into action and offered to spearhead a new series, just for Rose. Taking to twitter the director typed “Ok @disneyplus. Put me in coach. Let’s make this series happen #RoseTicoDeservedBetter”

An exciting proposal as the Disney overlords have hinted that maybe not ALL the characters will be retired after the conclusion of the Skywalker saga. Plus, the success of Disney Plus series “The Mandalorian” proved that there’s certainly an appetite for more “Star Wars” content, and perhaps a show would offer Rose a bit more space to explore this important character.

Rose represented the often overlooked working class in the “Star Wars” verse and became a powerful beacon of representation for many fans. When asked how her life would have changed growing up with characters like Rose Tico around, Tran told Variety, “As a person who doesn’t see herself in a space that other people have seen themselves in, since they were children, I think I have to work harder to be confident in those spaces… I cannot wait to see what this next generation does because the rules that we grew up believing… they’re lies.”

More Film

  • Kelly Marie Tran'Star Wars: The Rise

    Jon M. Chu Calls For A Kelly Marie Tran 'Star Wars' Series: Rose Tico Deserved Better

    Disappointed “Star Wars” fans have expressed their upset over the lack of screen time for actress Kelly Marie Tran in the latest “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” with the online campaign #RoseTicoDeservedBetter. “Crazy Rich Asians” and “In the Heights” director Jon M. Chu shares their disappointment, but he has a plan… After being introduced [...]

  • Most Overrated Films Decade

    The 10 Most Overrated Films of the Decade

    It’s a sure bet that one reviewer’s high praise is another reviewer’s overpraise. So I fully own the subjective nature of this list. Nevertheless, as a film critic who sort of believes in objective reality (it’s a hard job to do if you don’t), I compiled this roster of movies I think got far too [...]

  • BB-8 and D-O in STAR WARS:

    'Star Wars' Crosses $300 Million at U.S. Box Office as 'Little Women,' 'Jumanji' Shine

    Disney’s “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” continues to reign supreme at the holiday box office, crossing $300 million domestically over the weekend after Friday’s tally of $26.2 million. J.J. Abrams’ third and final installment in the latest Star Wars trilogy is expected to earn over $76 million in its second weekend in North America. [...]

  • Richard Jewell

    'Richard Jewell' To Get Limited China Release in January

    Clint Eastwood’s “Richard Jewell” will hit a portion of Chinese theaters on Jan. 10, 2020, screening via the country’s National Alliance of Arthouse Cinemas. China has almost no dedicated art house theaters, and the Alliance seeks to rectify this by screening such films on a circuit of some 3,700 screens within commercial theaters — a [...]

  • Actress Sue Lyon In The Penthouse

    'Lolita' Star Sue Lyon Dies at 73

    Sue Lyon, who was cast in Stanley Kubrick’s “Lolita” at the age of 14, died Thursday in Los Angeles. She was 73. Lyon’s longtime friend Phil Syracopoulos told the New York Times she had been experiencing poor health for some time. Lyon’s acting career lasted from 1959 to 1980, with her most significant role as [...]

  • Emma Watson on How Taylor Swift

    Emma Watson Compares Taylor Swift's Copyright Battle to 'Little Women's' Jo March

    Emma Watson aptly compared “Little Women’s” turning moment of Jo March asking for the copyrights to her debut novel to Taylor Swift’s ownership struggle with Big Machine. “It’s about believing in yourself and knowing your worth and owning your worth,” Watson told Variety about the importance of Jo owning her copyrights at the film’s New [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad