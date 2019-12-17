×
‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’: First Reactions from the World Premiere

By
Variety Staff

Adam Driver is Kylo Ren in STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER
CREDIT: Lucasfilm Ltd.

The third and final film in Disney’s latest Star Wars trilogy, “The Rise of Skywalker,” had its world premiere Monday night in Los Angeles with audience members rushing to Twitter to share their thoughts.

The official review embargo for “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” lifts on Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 12:01 a.m. PST. The social embargo, however, broke immediately after the first screening.

Members of the press, including film critics and reporters, had positive-to- mixed reactions of J.J. Abrams’ latest installment, which stars Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega and Oscar Isaac.

“‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ is certainly the most convoluted Star Wars,” Uproxx’s Mike Ryan wrote. “There is a lot I liked, but the first half gets so bogged down with exposition and new plot and doodads and beacons and transmitters, it feels like it should have been three movies on its own.”

Variety’s Adam B. Vary tweeted: “There’s so much movie in this movie. But its best moments are the quietest and most human.”

“The emotional highs are spectacular, and there are a lot of payoffs (some earned, some not). But some choices feel like an unnecessary course-correct from The Last Jedi and some just plain don’t make sense,” said Laura Prudom of IGN.

Meanwhile, other writers like Rob Keyes of Screen Rant were more enthused: “It’s an immensely satisfying and massive end to the saga. It somehow addresses issues, problematic characters, and most unanswered questions from The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi too.”

Erik Davis of Fandango was also feeling The Force: “Epic. All of it. #TheRiseofSkywalker is a terrific finale that is just stuffed with so much of everything. Action, adventure — answers!! — humor, heart, love, and grit.”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” opens nationwide Friday, Dec. 20.

