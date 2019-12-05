×
John Boyega on if He’ll Do More ‘Star Wars’: ‘You Ain’t Going to Disney Plus Me!’

John Boyega
CREDIT: Variety

If you know anything about “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” it’s that the movie from director J.J. Abrams marks the official conclusion of the three-trilogy Skywalker Saga. But that does not necessarily mean that the characters created for the final trilogy — especially Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega), and Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) — couldn’t have their stories told in future “Star Wars” projects.

That is, if the actors are willing to sign up for them.

“In what?” is John Boyega’s answer when Variety asked him on Tuesday what it would take for him to return to “Star Wars.”

“You ain’t going to Disney Plus me!” the actor added with a laugh.

Boyega is of course referring to the slate of “Star Wars” TV series set for Disney’s streaming service. While Disney Plus hasn’t released viewership numbers for the currently-streaming “The Mandalorian,” you’d have to be in a coma to miss the widespread obsession with the show’s breakout character of Baby Yoda. And there is significant fan enthusiasm for the spin-off series planned for Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi, and for “Rogue One” character Cassian Andor (Diego Luna).

Boyega, however, is not keen to join their ranks.

“I ain’t getting no Disney Plus!” he says. “I’m watching it, though, but I’ll stay in the feature films.”

And Boyega made clear that he would hypothetically be interested in making another “Star Wars” movie.

“As long as Daisy and Oscar are down for it, then I’ll come back,” he says.

Ridley and Isaac, however, are much less gung-ho.

“I don’t know,” Isaac tells Variety. He says that while he would miss the camaraderie he experienced making the trilogy, starting with 2015’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” he sees “The Rise of Skywalker” as “the closing of a chapter of my life.”

“[I’m] happy and feeling fulfilled that the task is complete,” he says. “So I can’t imagine what it would be that would make me want to redo this thing or revisit it.”

Ridley feels the same way. “I just don’t know if anything could top this one, honestly,” she says. “I think it’s just a great story and a great close, and even though obviously the characters continue to exist, it would have to be so extraordinary [to return], and I don’t know if that’s possible.”

In other words, do, or do not — they probably will not try.

