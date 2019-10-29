×
‘Star Wars’: ‘Game of Thrones’ Creators No Longer Attached to Oversee Trilogy

Erin Nyren

David Benioff, D.B. Weiss. Creators and executive producers David Benioff, left, and D.B. Weiss pose together at HBO's "Game of Thrones" final season premiere at Radio City Music Hall, in New YorkNY Premiere of "Game of Thrones" Final Season, New York, USA - 03 Apr 2019
CREDIT: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutte

“Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are no longer attached to helm a trilogy of Star Wars movies, Variety has confirmed.

“We love Star Wars. When George Lucas built it, he built us too,” the pair said in a statement. “Getting to talk about Star Wars with him and the current Star Wars team was the thrill of a lifetime, and we will always be indebted to the saga that changed everything. But there are only so many hours in the day, and we felt we could not do justice to both Star Wars and our Netflix projects. So we are regretfully stepping away.”

Kathleen Kennedy remarked, “David Benioff and Dan Weiss are incredible storytellers. We hope to include them in the journey forward when they are able to step away from their busy schedule to focus on Star Wars.”

