×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

How to Watch the Star Wars Celebration Panels Live

By

Daniel's Most Recent Stories

View All

The Star Wars Celebration is taking place in Chicago this weekend, but fans don’t have to be in the Windy City to get all the news as it happens.

StarWars.com and the “Star Wars” YouTube channel will live-stream the panels at the event, which kicks off with a discussion of “Star Wars: Episode IX” with director J.J. Abrams, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, and surprise guests. While nothing’s confirmed, it’s expected that the “Episode IX” first trailer and official title will both be revealed on Friday morning. 

The celebration will feature sneak peeks, interviews, Q&As, and competitions.

Also on the schedule of panels are the upcoming TV show “The Mandalorian” coming to the new streaming service Disney+, the next season of “The Clone Wars,” and the upcoming video game “Jedi: Fallen Order.” News about the Disney parks “Star Wars” attractions is also expected to be announced. 

See a schedule of the panels below (all times are CT).

Friday, April 12

11:00AM – 12:00PM: Star Wars: Episode IX

1:15 PM – 2:30 PM: Star Wars Collectibles Update with Lucasfilm’s Brian Merten

Related

1:30-2:30pm: 20 years of the LEGO Star Wars Story – A Retrospective and Forward Look

1:30PM – 2:30PM: Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series

3:00PM – 4:00PM: Star Wars Hasbro

3:30pm-4:30pm: The Music of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace with David Collins

4:00PM – 5:00PM: The Creatures, Droids & Aliens of Star Wars

4:45PM – 5:45PM: Lucasfilm Publishing Panel

5:30-6:30pm: ILM Presents: Making Solo

6:30PM – 7:30PM: I’ll Take Droids for $500, Obi-Wan: An Intergalactic Game Show

Saturday, April 13

10:45AM – 11:45PM: Droids and Animatronic Creatures of Star Wars

11:00AM – 12:00PM: Bringing Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge to Life at Disney Parks

11:00AM – 12:00PM: Inside Fantasy Flight Games

12:45PM – 1:45PM: Star Wars Rebels Remembered

12:45PM – 1:45PM: Del Rey Behind the Scenes

1:30PM – 2:30PM: The Galaxy-Wide Premiere of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

2:30PM – 3:30PM: Marvel Comics Presents: Star Wars

3:30PM – 4:30PM: Star Wars Cosplay Competition

4:00PM – 5:00PM: Sisters of the Force, A Celebration of Women and Star Wars

4:15PM – 5:15PM: Step Into Our Star Wars Stories: ILMxLAB

5:30PM – 6:30PM: A Star Wars Let’s Play

5:45PM – 6:45PM: Star Wars: The Force of Funko

Sunday, April 14

11:00AM – 12:00PM: The Mandalorian

1:00PM – 2:00PM: Behind the Scenes of the Cantina

1:15PM – 2:15PM: Doug Chiang: The Evolution of Star Wars Design – Designing Episode I

1:30PM – 2:30PM: In Conversation with Alan Tudyk

3:15PM – 4:15PM: ILM Model Shop: Building a Galaxy

3:30PM – 4:30PM: Star Wars: The Clone Wars Sneak Peek

5:30PM – 6:30PM: Into the Archives

Monday, April 15

10:30AM – 11:30AM: Lucasfilm Publishing: Writers Roundtable

11:00AM – 12:00PM: Star Wars: The Phantom Menace 20th Anniversary Celebration

12:15PM – 1:15PM: Star Wars Celebration Tattoo Competition

1:30PM – 2:30PM: Short Stories with Warwick Davis

1:30PM – 2:50PM: Star Wars Resistance Season Two Sneak Peek

2:00PM – 3:00PM: Check the Celebration Show App for Updates!

3:30PM – 4:30PM: Celebration Chicago Closing Ceremony

3:45PM – 4:45PM: IDW Publishing: The Adventures Continue!

Popular on Variety

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

More Film

  • Star Wars Celebration Livestream: How to

    How to Watch the Star Wars Celebration Panels Live

    The Star Wars Celebration is taking place in Chicago this weekend, but fans don’t have to be in the Windy City to get all the news as it happens. StarWars.com and the “Star Wars” YouTube channel will live-stream the panels at the event, which kicks off with a discussion of “Star Wars: Episode IX” with [...]

  • Composer Terence Blanchard and Director Spike

    Composer Terence Blanchard to Receive BMI's Icon Award at May Honors

    Composer and jazz artist Terence Blanchard will be named a BMI Icon at the 35th annual Film, TV and Visual Media Awards of Broadcast Music Inc. on May 15 at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills. The five-time Grammy winner and recent Oscar nominee (for “BlacKkKlansman”) has long been director Spike Lee’s favorite composer, [...]

  • Summer Movie Preview 2019: 'Endgame,' 'Lion

    Summer Movie Preview 2019: 'Avengers: Endgame,' 'Once Upon a Time,' 'Lion King'

    “Avengers: Endgame” Release Date: April 25 Stars: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Brie Larson, Mark Ruffalo, Don Cheadle, Jeremy Renner, Paul Rudd, Josh Brolin, Danai Gurira, Karen Gillan Why we want to see it: “It seems like a thousand years ago,” Tony Stark remarks in the official “Endgame” trailer. Well, that’s how [...]

  • Jack Gao's Smart Cinema Mobile App

    Jack Gao's Smart Cinema Mobile App Distributes 120 Titles in Its First Year

    Former Wanda executive Jack Gao’s new venture, the movie-streaming mobile app Smart Cinema, has brought in around $4 million in virtual ticket sales and distributed 120 titles so far in its first year of operation, passing the million-ticket mark earlier this year. Founded last May, the company seeks to boost the Chinese box office by [...]

  • Cinedigm - Bambu

    Cinedigm Sets June Date for Bambu Channel Launch, Partners With Future Today

    Los Angeles-based content aggregator Cinedigm will launch its Chinese entertainment AVOD channel Bambu in June, and partner with OTT platform Future Today for distribution. The company also recently announced a definitive agreement to acquire the latter for $45 million in cash and $15 million in Cinedigm common stock, a deal expected to close in the [...]

  • 'After' Review: A Freshman Swoons for

    Film Review: 'After'

    When Tessa Young (Josephine Langford), the heroine of “After,” arrives for her freshman year at Washington State University, we can tell in a skipped heartbeat that next to her surroundings, she’s as sweet and dewy and wholesome a goody-two-shoes as the title character of Tom Wolfe’s college-and-Gomorrah novel “I Am Charlotte Simmons.” Tessa’s roommate, played [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad