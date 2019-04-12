How to Watch the Star Wars Celebration Panels Live

The Star Wars Celebration is taking place in Chicago this weekend, but fans don’t have to be in the Windy City to get all the news as it happens.

StarWars.com and the “Star Wars” YouTube channel will live-stream the panels at the event, which kicks off with a discussion of “Star Wars: Episode IX” with director J.J. Abrams, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, and surprise guests. While nothing’s confirmed, it’s expected that the “Episode IX” first trailer and official title will both be revealed on Friday morning.

The celebration will feature sneak peeks, interviews, Q&As, and competitions.

Also on the schedule of panels are the upcoming TV show “The Mandalorian” coming to the new streaming service Disney+, the next season of “The Clone Wars,” and the upcoming video game “Jedi: Fallen Order.” News about the Disney parks “Star Wars” attractions is also expected to be announced.

See a schedule of the panels below (all times are CT).

Friday, April 12

11:00AM – 12:00PM: Star Wars: Episode IX

1:15 PM – 2:30 PM: Star Wars Collectibles Update with Lucasfilm’s Brian Merten

1:30-2:30pm: 20 years of the LEGO Star Wars Story – A Retrospective and Forward Look

1:30PM – 2:30PM: Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series

3:00PM – 4:00PM: Star Wars Hasbro

3:30pm-4:30pm: The Music of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace with David Collins

4:00PM – 5:00PM: The Creatures, Droids & Aliens of Star Wars

4:45PM – 5:45PM: Lucasfilm Publishing Panel

5:30-6:30pm: ILM Presents: Making Solo

6:30PM – 7:30PM: I’ll Take Droids for $500, Obi-Wan: An Intergalactic Game Show

Saturday, April 13

10:45AM – 11:45PM: Droids and Animatronic Creatures of Star Wars

11:00AM – 12:00PM: Bringing Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge to Life at Disney Parks

11:00AM – 12:00PM: Inside Fantasy Flight Games

12:45PM – 1:45PM: Star Wars Rebels Remembered

12:45PM – 1:45PM: Del Rey Behind the Scenes

1:30PM – 2:30PM: The Galaxy-Wide Premiere of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

2:30PM – 3:30PM: Marvel Comics Presents: Star Wars

3:30PM – 4:30PM: Star Wars Cosplay Competition

4:00PM – 5:00PM: Sisters of the Force, A Celebration of Women and Star Wars

4:15PM – 5:15PM: Step Into Our Star Wars Stories: ILMxLAB

5:30PM – 6:30PM: A Star Wars Let’s Play

5:45PM – 6:45PM: Star Wars: The Force of Funko

Sunday, April 14

11:00AM – 12:00PM: The Mandalorian

1:00PM – 2:00PM: Behind the Scenes of the Cantina

1:15PM – 2:15PM: Doug Chiang: The Evolution of Star Wars Design – Designing Episode I

1:30PM – 2:30PM: In Conversation with Alan Tudyk

3:15PM – 4:15PM: ILM Model Shop: Building a Galaxy

3:30PM – 4:30PM: Star Wars: The Clone Wars Sneak Peek

5:30PM – 6:30PM: Into the Archives

Monday, April 15

10:30AM – 11:30AM: Lucasfilm Publishing: Writers Roundtable

11:00AM – 12:00PM: Star Wars: The Phantom Menace 20th Anniversary Celebration

12:15PM – 1:15PM: Star Wars Celebration Tattoo Competition

1:30PM – 2:30PM: Short Stories with Warwick Davis

1:30PM – 2:50PM: Star Wars Resistance Season Two Sneak Peek

2:00PM – 3:00PM: Check the Celebration Show App for Updates!

3:30PM – 4:30PM: Celebration Chicago Closing Ceremony

3:45PM – 4:45PM: IDW Publishing: The Adventures Continue!