Next 'Star Wars' Movie Will Be From 'Game of Thrones' Creators

Dave McNary

Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are working on the “Star Wars” movie that’s due out in 2022, Disney CEO Bob Iger confirmed.

Iger made the announcement Tuesday during the MoffettNathanson Media and Communications Summit, a week after Disney revealed there will be a trio of untitled “Star Wars” entries after “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” brings the Skywalker spinoff saga to a close this December. When Disney initially updated its theatrical release slate, it was unclear who would be tackling the forthcoming “Star Wars” films.

The first of the new three entries will hit the big screen on Dec. 16, 2022. Details are sparse on what the upcoming “Star Wars” installment will entail.

“We’re hard at work already, but we felt three years was the proper amount of time to not only take a breather and reset, but to gear up for the next film’s release,” Iger said. “We did a deal with David Benioff and Dan Weiss, who are famous for ‘Game of Thrones’ and the next movie that we release will be theirs, and we’re not saying anything more about that.”

Two more “Star Wars film” will come out in 2024 and 2026. Those films are set to alternate with James Cameron’s “Avatar” sequels, which will start on Dec. 17, 2021, and continue in every other year through 2027.

Tuesday’s disclosure by Iger offers clarification on Disney’s announcement in February of 2018, that Benioff and Weiss would write and produce a new series of “Star Wars” films that would be separate from the main episodic Skywalker saga that started with 1977’s “Star Wars: A New Hope.”

