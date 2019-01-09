×

Kevin Smith to Host Stan Lee Tribute at Chinese Theatre

Dave McNary

A tribute to the late Stan Lee has been set for Jan. 30 at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood with Kevin Smith hosting.

Proceeds from the event, dubbed Excelsior! A Stan Lee Celebration, will benefit one of Lee’s favorite charities: the Hero Initiative, which supports comic book creators, artists, and writers in need. Lee died on Nov. 12 at the age of 95.

The event was unveiled Wednesday by Smith, Legion M, and Agents of Mayhem in partnership with Lee’s POW! Entertainment. It will include a public appreciation of Lee’s life and work at the Chinese Theatre forecourt that will feature fan-favorite speakers, an art exhibit by Rob Prior, select costumes and props, and a moment of remembrance centered on Lee’s hand and foot imprint.

Smith will moderate conversations with entertainment industry speakers including Mark Hamill, Rob Liefeld (co-creator of Deadpool), Michael Uslan (executive producer, “The Dark Knight”), Vincent D’Onofrio, RZA, and Tom DeSanto (producer of “X-Men,” “Transformers” franchise).

“Thank you, Stan, for making me not only the boy I was but also the man I am today,” Smith said in a statement. “You had great power and you always used it responsibly, fostering billions of dreamers who all know your name — a name written in the stars for all time. You were not just the literary titan of comic books, you were our modern-day Mark Twain.”

Tickets are going on sale at 5 p.m. PST on Wednesday at Legion M’s website.

