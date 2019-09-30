‘Clueless’ Actress Stacey Dash Arrested for Domestic Battery in Florida

“Clueless” star and one-time California congressional candidate Stacey Dash was arrested for domestic battery Sunday in Pasco County, Fla.

A Pasco County police report obtained by Variety details the alleged incident: The actress became involved in a “verbal argument” at roughly 7:45 p.m. She allegedly pushed the victim, resulting in red scratch marks on the victim’s arm, and then slapped the victim. Dash was taken into custody on suspicion of domestic battery and transported to the Land O’ Lakes detention facility, which is about 25 miles north of Tampa, without further incident.

Variety also obtained body cam video of the arrest. In the video, a police officer asks about Dash’s occupation and she tells him that she is “taking a break” from acting and has been on Fox News.

Dash is best known for her role as Dionne Davenport in the 1995 romantic high school comedy “Clueless.” She later became a conservative personality on Fox News from 2014-16. During her run, she controversially advocated for the abolition of Black History month and was suspended after using profanity on-air while discussing former President Barack Obama’s stance on Islamic terrorism. In 2016, she published her memoir “There Goes My Social Life: From Clueless to Conservative.” Following her stint on Fox, Dash announced her bid for California’s 44th congressional district in 2018. She withdrew her candidacy shortly after.

Dash has a number of upcoming projects including “The Dawn,” “7th Secret,” “Roe v. Wade” and “Dawgtown.”

Dash’s manager did not immediately respond to a request for comment.