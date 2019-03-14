×
Gary Barber’s Spyglass Media Names Cheryl Rodman Chief Legal Officer

Spyglass Media Group
CREDIT: Courtesy of Spyglass Media Group

Spyglass Media Group, the newly formed content company from former MGM chief Gary Barber, has named Cheryl Rodman as chief legal officer.

Rodman will be responsible for overseeing all legal and business affairs for the company, including corporate matters and strategic growth initiatives. She will report directly to Barber, who joins him from her previous post as deputy general counsel and executive vice president at MGM.

Prior to that, Rodman was an associate of Troop Meisinger Steuber & Pasich and Akin, Gump, Strauss, Hauer & Feld, LLP. She holds a J.D. from Harvard Law School and a B.A. in political science from UCLA.

“I have had the pleasure of working alongside Cheryl at several companies over the years and always relied on her measured and savvy counsel,” Barber said in a statement. “Cheryl is a powerhouse whose extensive legal experience, negotiating skills, and business acumen will serve our company well as we continue to build Spyglass into a formidable premium content company.”

Rodman added she was “thrilled to rejoin Gary at Spyglass and be a part of the company’s evolution and growth.”

Spyglass Media Group launched this week, in partnership with Barber and Lantern Entertainment co-presidents Andy Mitchell and Milos Brajovic. Eagle Pictures and Cineworld Group are on board as strategic investors.

In addition to developing and producing cross-platform content, the company also boasts a library that Lantern rescued from the disintegrated Weinstein Company. Titles include “Project Runway”; Academy Award winners “The King’s Speech” and “The Artist”; box office hits “Inglourious Basterds,” “Silver Linings Playbook,” “The Hateful Eight,” “Django Unchained,” and “Spy Kids”; and genre franchises “Hellraiser” and “Scream.”

