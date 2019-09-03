Spyglass Taps Damien Marin as Distribution and Acquisitions President

Spyglass Media Group has appointed Damien Marin to be its president of worldwide distribution and acquisitions.

Marin joins Spyglass after a 12-year stint at Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, where he worked alongside Gary Barber, Spyglass’ chairman and chief executive officer. In his new role, Marin will oversee global sales and help figure out the rollout plans for the company’s content.

“Damien is one of the most talented executives in the industry and we consider it a huge coup that he is leading our distribution and acquisition efforts,” said Barber in a statement. “Damien demonstrates exceptional knowledge and expertise in this rapidly-evolving digital and media environment and will be a significant asset as we drive our business forward.”

Prior to working at MGM, Marin was director, worldwide TV and home video distribution at Showtime Networks.

In March, Barber relaunched Spyglass as a content company with backing from Lantern Entertainment, the company that bought The Weinstein Company in 2018. The plan is for Spyglass to create new shows and movies while exploiting a library that includes “Django Unchained,” “Scream,” and “The Silver Linings Playbook.” Barber turned his attention to Spyglass after being ousted from his role running MGM.

The original Spyglass was co-founded by Barber and Roger Birnbaum in 1998. It produced such films as “The Insider,” “Get Him to the Greek,” and “Star Trek.” Spyglass also numbers Warner Bros. Pictures, Eagle Pictures, and Cineworld Group among its investors.