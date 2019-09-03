×

Spyglass Taps Damien Marin as Distribution and Acquisitions President

By
Brent Lang

Executive Editor of Film and Media

Brent's Most Recent Stories

View All
Damien Marin Spyglas Media Group
CREDIT: Courtesy of Spyglass Media Group

Spyglass Media Group has appointed Damien Marin to be its president of worldwide distribution and acquisitions.

Marin joins Spyglass after a 12-year stint at Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, where he worked alongside Gary Barber, Spyglass’ chairman and chief executive officer. In his new role, Marin will oversee global sales and help figure out the rollout plans for the company’s content.

“Damien is one of the most talented executives in the industry and we consider it a huge coup that he is leading our distribution and acquisition efforts,” said Barber in a statement. “Damien demonstrates exceptional knowledge and expertise in this rapidly-evolving digital and media environment and will be a significant asset as we drive our business forward.”

Prior to working at MGM, Marin was director, worldwide TV and home video distribution at Showtime Networks.

In March, Barber relaunched Spyglass as a content company with backing from Lantern Entertainment, the company that bought The Weinstein Company in 2018. The plan is for Spyglass to create new shows and movies while exploiting a library that includes “Django Unchained,” “Scream,” and “The Silver Linings Playbook.” Barber turned his attention to Spyglass after being ousted from his role running MGM.

The original Spyglass was co-founded by Barber and Roger Birnbaum in 1998. It produced such films as “The Insider,” “Get Him to the Greek,” and “Star Trek.” Spyglass also numbers Warner Bros. Pictures, Eagle Pictures, and Cineworld Group among its investors.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Damien Marin Spyglas Media Group

    Spyglass Taps Damien Marin as Distribution and Acquisitions President

    Spyglass Media Group has appointed Damien Marin to be its president of worldwide distribution and acquisitions. Marin joins Spyglass after a 12-year stint at Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, where he worked alongside Gary Barber, Spyglass’ chairman and chief executive officer. In his new role, Marin will oversee global sales and help figure out the rollout plans for the [...]

  • BETWEEN TWO FERNS, 2019, PH_0027.RAF

    Zach Galifianakis Takes His Talk Show on the Road in 'Between Two Ferns: The Movie' Trailer

    Zach Galifianakis is taking his laugh-out-loud, purposely uncomfortable celebrity talk show on the road in the first trailer of Netflix’s “Between Two Ferns: The Movie.” The star-studded trailer, released Tuesday, kicks off with Matthew McConaughey seated next to the comedian with the “Dazed and Confused” actor’s name misspelled as “McConnogay” at the bottom of the [...]

  • Ozzie Areu and Will Areu'Acrimony' film

    Atlanta-Based Areu Bros. Launch Platform to Promote Inclusion, Diversity

    Ozzie Areu, CEO of the Atlanta-based Areu Bros. studio, has announced the launch of a Qualified Opportunity Zones platform to promote support of inclusion and diversity. The program, unveiled Tuesday, will encompass entertainment, technology and real estate through Qualified Opportunity Zones in Atlanta, Puerto Rico, Miami, and Los Angeles. The studio said it has become the first [...]

  • Taika Waititi and Roman Griffin Davis

    'Jojo Rabbit' Trailer Stars Taika Waititi as an Outrageous Adolf Hitler

    Director Taika Waititi plays Adolf Hitler, the imaginary friend and confidante of a 10-year-old member of the Hitler Youth in Fox Searchlight’s anti-hate satire “Jojo Rabbit.” The official trailer, which debuted Tuesday, is set in the closing years of the Second World War in Germany. The new footage, score to the strains of a German [...]

  • It: Chapter Two

    Film Review: 'It: Chapter Two'

    How many pages does it take for seven kids to defeat a killer clown? And how many hours does that translate to when adapting the story to screen? For fans of Stephen King, the answer always seems to be “never enough.” The pop pulp shiver-giver inspires in readers a kind of ravenous insatiability that has [...]

  • Fine Cut Festival of Films: Judges

    Fine Cut Festival of Films: Judges Select 14 Student Finalists for 2019 Contest

    Local public broadcaster KCET has announced the 14 student short film finalists for the 20th annual Fine Cut Festival of Films. Finalists, all hailing from schools across Southern California, will have their shorts aired as part of a television series, premiering Oct. 2 and running until Nov. 6 on KCET.  Each film will premiere on [...]

  • Post-Holocaust Drama ‘Those Who Remained’ Is

    Post-Holocaust Drama ‘Those Who Remained’ Is Hungary’s Oscar Entry (EXCLUSIVE)

    Hungary has chosen Barnabás Tóth’s “Those Who Remained,” which premiered at the Telluride Film Festival, as its official entry in the Oscars’ International Feature Film category. Variety’s reviewer described the drama as “achingly tender” and “an exquisite, poignantly performed tale.” Menemsha Films will release the film in North America. Set in Budapest after the end [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad