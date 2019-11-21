‘The Lighthouse,’ ‘Uncut Gems’ Lead Spirit Awards Nominations

“The Lighthouse” and “Uncut Gems” led the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards nominations with five each, while “Give Me Liberty” and “Honey Boy” took four each.

Best feature nominations went to “Uncut Gems,” along with “A Hidden Life,” “Clemency,” “The Farewell” and “Marriage Story.”

Best female lead nods went to Karen Allen for “Colewell,” Hong Chau for “Driveways,” Elisabeth Moss for “Her Smell,” May Kay Place for “Diane,” Alfre Woodard for “Clemency” and Renée Zellweger for Judy.” Best male lead noms were given to

Chris Galust for “Give Me Liberty,” Kelvin Harrison Jr. for “Luce,” Robert Pattinson for “The Lighthouse,” Adam Sandler for “Uncut Gems” and Matthias Schoenaerts for “The Mustang.”

Jennifer Lopez took a Best Supporting Female nomination for “Hustlers” and castmates Noah Jupe and Shia Labeouf received Best Supporting Male nods for “Honey Boy.”

Zazie Beetz and Natasha Lyonne announced the nominees for the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards on Thursday morning at The Line LA. Josh Welsh, president of Film Independent, said 45% of Spirit Awards nominees are women and 30% are people of color

The ceremony will be held in Santa Monica on Feb. 8 — the day before the Academy Awards.

Spirit Awards nominations are selected by a 46-member committee and the awards are voted on by Film Independent’s 6,000-plus members. To be eligible, movies must be produced in the U.S. for less than $20 million.

“If Beale Street Could Talk” won the best feature film trophy this year.

Here are the 2020 Spirit Awards nominations:

Best Feature

A HIDDEN LIFE

CLEMENCY

THE FAREWELL

MARRIAGE STORY

UNCUT GEMS

Best Director

Robert Eggers – THE LIGHTHOUSE

Alma Har’el – HONEY BOY

Julius Onah – LUCE

Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie – UNCUT GEMS

Lorene Scafaria – HUSTLERS

Best First Feature

BOOKSMART

THE CLIMB

DIANE

THE LAST BLACK MAN IN SAN FRANCISCO

THE MUSTANG

SEE YOU YESTERDAY

Best Female Lead

Karen Allen – COLEWELL

Hong Chau – DRIVEWAYS

Elisabeth Moss – HER SMELL

Mary Kay Place – DIANE

Alfre Woodard – CLEMENCY

Renée Zellweger – JUDY

Best Male Lead

Chris Galust – GIVE ME LIBERTY

Kelvin Harrison Jr. – LUCE

Robert Pattinson – THE LIGHTHOUSE

Adam Sandler – UNCUT GEMS

Matthias Schoenaerts – THE MUSTANG

Best Supporting Female

Jennifer Lopez – HUSTLERS

Taylor Russell – WAVES

Zhao Shuzhen – THE FAREWELL

Lauren “Lolo” Spencer – GIVE ME LIBERTY

Octavia Spencer – LUCE

Best Supporting Male

Willem Dafoe – THE LIGHTHOUSE

Noah Jupe – HONEY BOY

Shia Labeouf – HONEY BOY

Jonathan Majors – THE LAST BLACK MAN IN SAN FRANCISCO

Wendell Pierce – BURNING CANE

Best Screenplay

Noah Baumbach – MARRIAGE STORY

Jason Begue, Shawn Snyder – TO DUST

Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie – UNCUT GEMS

Chinonye Chukwu – CLEMENCY

Tarell Alvin Mccraney – HIGH FLYING BIRD

Best First Screenplay

Fredrica Bailey, Stefon Bristol – SEE YOU YESTERDAY

Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen – DRIVEWAYS

Bridget Savage Cole, Danielle Krudy – BLOW THE MAN DOWN

Jocelyn Deboer, Dawn Luebbe – GREENER GRASS

James Montague, Craig W. Sanger – THE VAST OF NIGHT

Best Cinematography

Todd Banhazl – HUSTLERS

Jarin Blaschke – THE LIGHTHOUSE

Natasha Braier – HONEY BOY

Chananun Chotrungroj – THE THIRD WIFE

Pawel Pogorzelski – MIDSOMMAR

Best Editing

Julie Béziau – THE THIRD WIFE

Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie – UNCUT GEMS

Tyler L. Cook – SWORD OF TRUST

Louise Ford – THE LIGHTHOUSE

Kirill Mikhanovsky – GIVE ME LIBERTY

John Cassavetes Award

BURNING CANE

COLEWELL

GIVE ME LIBERTY

PREMATURE

WILD NIGHTS WITH EMILY

Robert Altman Award

“Marriage Story”

Best Documentary

AMERICAN FACTORY

APOLLO 11

FOR SAMA

HONEYLAND

ISLAND OF THE HUNGRY GHOSTS

Best International Film

INVISIBLE LIFE, Brazil

LES MISERABLES, France

PARASITE, South Korea

PORTRAIT OF A LADY ON FIRE, France

RETABLO, Peru

THE SOUVENIR, United Kingdom

Piaget Producers Award

Mollye Asher

Krista Parris

Ryan Zacarias

Someone to Watch Award

Rashaad Ernesto Green – PREMATURE

Ash Mayfair – THE THIRD WIFE

Joe Talbot – THE LAST BLACK MAN IN SAN FRANCISCO

Truer Than Fiction Award

Khalik Allah – BLACK MOTHER

Davy Rothbart – 17 BLOCKS

Nadia Shihab – JADDOLAND

Erick Stoll & Chase Whiteside – AMÉRICA

Annual Bonnie Award

Marielle Heller

Lulu Wang

Kelly Reichardt