How to Watch the 2019 Spirit Awards Online

The Spirit Awards are taking over television Saturday from Santa Monica, Calif., but viewers don’t need a TV to tune in.

Hosted by “Parks and Recreation” star Aubrey Plaza, this year’s Spirit Awards are set to air on IFC at 2 p.m. PT and again on Feb. 24 at 9 p.m. ET. However, indie lovers can also stream the ceremony on the IFC livestream website with a cable login as well as on the Film Independent Facebook Watch page, which will broadcast live interviews and arrival highlights from the Spirit Awards blue carpet alongside exclusive behind-the-scenes access and winners throughout the day.

Additionally, viewers will be able to watch the opening monologue, acceptance speeches, interviews, and other highlights on the Film Independent YouTube channel.

The coming-of-age drama “We the Animals” is leading this year’s nominations with five nods followed closely by “Eighth Grade,” “First Reformed,” and “You Were Never Really Here,” which took four each.

Expected attendees include John Cho, Daveed Diggs, Ethan Hawke, Christian Malheiros, and Joaquin Phoenix, who are all nominated for best actor as well as their best actress counterparts Glenn Close, Toni Collette, Elsie Fisher, Regina Hall, Helena Howard, and Carey Mulligan.

The Spirit Awards are chosen by the Film Independent’s 6200 members after an anonymous committee votes on nominations. The eligibility rules require that movies be produced in the U.S. for less than $20 million. See the full list of nominees here.