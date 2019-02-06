‘Spire in the Woods’ Set at Steven Spielberg’s Amblin With Roy Lee, Jon Berg (EXCLUSIVE)

×
'Spire in the Woods' Set at Steven Spielberg's Amblin With Roy Lee, Jon Berg

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Partners is teaming up with Roy Lee and Jon Berg on a movie based on the ghost story “The Spire in the Woods,” Variety has learned exclusively.

Amblin has acquired movie rights to Tony Lunedi’s “The Spire in the Woods,” which gained renown after it was first published as a series of 10 Reddit articles in 2013. Now known as “The Bells,” the story centers on a teen boy searching for the cause of a friend’s suicide, who finds himself captivated by the same alluring but deadly ghost story, as he digs deeper.

Lee and Berg are producing through Vertigo Entertainment. Liya Gao is the executive at Vertigo who will oversee the project. Josh Dove of Intellectual Property Group will executive produce. Dove is Lunedi’s manager and represented him in the deal with Amblin, along with lawyer Frank Gruber.

Lee founded Vertigo in 2002 with Doug Davison. His credits include “The Ring,” “The Grudge,” “It,” the “Lego” movies, and “The Departed.” Berg joined Vertigo in 2017 after serving as Warner Bros.’ co-president of production for a year and overseeing the studio’s DC films, along with DC chief creative officer Geoff Johns. Berg’s DC credits include “Justice League,” “Wonder Woman,” and “Aquaman.” Prior to joining Warner Bros., he also produced the 2003 Will Ferrell hit “Elf.”

Spielberg is executive producing “Men in Black International” and “Cats,” both due out this year. He’s producing and directing an updated remake of “West Side Story,” with filming starting this summer.

