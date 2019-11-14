Spike Lee to Direct Hip-Hop Love Story ‘Prince of Cats’

Spike Lee will direct a big-screen version of the hip-hop love story “Prince of Cats,” based on Ron Wimberly’s graphic novel.

Legendary has been developing the project with Janet and Kate Zucker of Zucker Productions. Lee, who won the Academy Award for adapted screenplay for “BlacKkKlansman,” will also re-write the “Prince of Cats” script with Wimberly and screenwriter Selwyn Seyfu Hinds.

“Prince of Cats” is told through characters in William Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” as seen through the eyes of Tybalt, Juliet’s cousin. The story is set in Da People’s Republic of Brooklyn, where underground sword dueling abounds. Legendary’s Jon Silk and Ali Mendes are overseeing the project for the company.

Lee received Oscar nominations for best picture and director for “BlacKkKlansman.” He is in post-production on the thriller “Da 5 Bloods,” starring Chadwick Boseman, Paul Walter Hauser and Jonathan Majors. Lee grew up in Brooklyn, which has been the setting for many of his films, including “She’s Gotta have It,” “Do the Right Thing,” “Jungle Fever,” “Crooklyn,” “Clockers” and “He Got Game.”

Lee is also an executive producer on the civil rights drama “Son of the South,” with his longtime editor Barry Alexander Brown directing from his own screenplay. Lee is repped by ICM Partners.