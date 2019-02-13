×
Spike Lee Sets Vietnam Veteran Drama as Next Film at Netflix, Chadwick Boseman Eyed to Join (EXCLUSIVE)

Spike Lee has tapped Chadwick Boseman to join the ensemble of his next film, “Da 5 Bloods.”

Netflix is in talks to distribute the movie, with Delroy Lindo and Jean Reno also in negotiations to star.

Lee will also write the film with Kevin Willmott, based on an original screenplay by Danny Bilson & Paul DeMeo, and rewrite by Matthew Billingsly. Lee will also produce with Beatriz Levin & Lloyd Levin, and Jon Kilik.

The film follows Vietnam veterans who return to the jungle to find their lost innocence.

“To quote my brother Jay-Z from Da People’s Republic of Brooklyn ‘On to Da Next One,'” Lee said.

Sources expect production to begin as early as next month once Lee’s Oscar campaign on “BlacKkKlansman” has officially wrapped up. “Da 5 Bloods” would mark Lee’s first directing gig for Netflix as the streaming giant continues to draw high-profile talent. He also executive produces their TV adaptation of his film “She’s Gotta Have It.”

Lee had been taking his time in shopping the script to studios, with Netflix coming in aggressively after Lee’s “BlacKkKlansman” landed six Oscar nominations, including one for Lee as director and one for best picture.

Last year marked a return to the spotlight for the iconic director. “BlacKkKlansman” is the filmmaker’s biggest domestic box office performer since 2006’s “Inside Man.”

For Boseman, 2018 was a milestone year, after “Black Panther” made box office history and landed a best picture Oscar nomination. He can next be seen in the STX thriller “17 Bridges,” bowing this summer.

Lindo and Lee collaborate frequently, with the actor having previously appeared in his films “Clockers,” “Crooklyn,” and “Malcolm X.”

Lee is repped by ICM Partners and attorney Robert Strent at Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks. Boseman is repped by Greene & Associates Talent Agency, Management 360, and Ziffren Brittenham. Lindo is repped by APA.

