“Spies in Disguise” Granted January 3 China Release

CREDIT: Blue Sky Studios

U.S. animation “Spies in Disguise,” which stars the voices of Will Smith and Tom Holland, will hit Chinese cinemas on January 3. It was produced by Blue Sky Studios, which is best known for the “Ice Age” and “Rio” franchises and has recently come under the Disney umbrella.

The film is the first feature from directors Nick Bruno and Troy Quane. Initially set to hit U.S. cinemas in January, its release date there was pushed back three times amidst Disney’s buyout of 21st Century Fox assets to December 25, when it opened on 3,500 screens. It tells a story in which Smith and Holland’s characters must work together to stop a bad guy and turn a secret agent who was transformed into a pigeon back into a human.

So far little competition is lined up for the film’s debut weekend in the new year. It is set to premiere alongside a 4K remastering of the 1997 Italian Oscar winner “Life is Beautiful,” and the day before local animation “Dragon Nest: Warriors’ Dawn.”

Smith and Holland are both known to Chinese audiences through their turns in recent blockbusters released in the territory. Smith starred in Ang Lee’s “Gemini Man,” which grossed $33.4 million in China, and Holland in “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” which grossed $199 million, and the third top grossing film of the year in China, “Avengers: Endgame,” which made $614 million.

