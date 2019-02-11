‘Spider-Verse’ Producers Developing ‘The Last Human’ at Sony

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are producing and directing their live-action movie “The Last Human” for Sony/TriStar.

Sony announced Monday that it had topped bids from Netflix, Warner Bros., and Universal for the movie rights to the upcoming novel by Lee Bacon, set in a future in which robots have eliminated humans, when a 12-year-old robot discovers and befriends a human girl, then sets off on a journey toward a mysterious point on a map. The story is described as a “reverse ET.” Bacon has also written the “Joshua Dread” and “Legendtopia” books.

The project was announced a day after “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” won the BAFTA trophy for top animated feature. The film, which also won at the Golden Globes and the Producers Guild, is up for an Academy Award.

Besides “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” Lord and Miller have made the two “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs” movies, “21 Jump Street,” and “22 Jump Street” for Sony. They are also working with Kristine Belson of Sony Pictures Animation for an untitled film after they finish “Artemis” for Fox. Screenwriter Henry Gayden (“Shazam!”) will adapt the Sony project.

Lord and Miller are repped by UTA; Gayden is repped by UTA and Kaplan Perrone; Bacon is repped by UTA and the Gernert Company. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.