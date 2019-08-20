×

Spider-Man Could Leave MCU if Disney, Sony Can’t Reach Financing Deal

Dave McNary

Disney’s Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures have hit an impasse on new financing terms for upcoming Spider-Man movies, sources have told Variety.

If a deal cannot be reached, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige will not produce future Spider-Man films, effectively removing Tom Holland’s Spider-Man from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Reps for Disney, Marvel and Sony had no comment.

The dispute stems from Disney’s demand that future Spider-Man films would be financed on a 50/50 basis, while Sony proposed keeping the arrangement under the current terms, which stipulate that Marvel receives about 5% of first-dollar gross.

One source said that a deal might still be reached between Disney and Sony.

“Spider-Man: Far From Home,” produced by Feige and Amy Pascal, recently surpassed “Skyfall” to become Sony Pictures’ highest worldwide box office grosser.

Feige achieved his first full producer credits more than a decade ago on “Iron Man” and “The Incredible Hulk.” His films have a combined worldwide box office gross of over $26.8 billion, and he received a nomination for the Academy Award for best picture for producing “Black Panther” this year, marking the first superhero film ever to receive a best picture nomination.

Feige also produced “Avengers: Endgame,” which surpassed “Avatar” this summer as the highest-grossing film of all time.

Sony is widely believed to be developing two more Spider-Man movies with Tom Holland reprising his role as the webslinger but has not officially announced those titles. The news about the impasse was first reported by Deadline.

