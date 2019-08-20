×

‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Gets Re-Release With New Scene

Sony Pictures is re-releasing “Spider-Man: Far From Home” with a new action scene.

Starting Aug. 29, a new extended cut, featuring four minutes of a never-before-seen action sequence, will be released in theaters in the United States and Canada. The film will also be available in IMAX and large formats in select locations.

Spider-Man: Far From Home” is the latest Marvel film to return to theaters this year, following Disney’s re-release of “Avengers: Endgame” earlier in the summer. After garnering $2.74 billion worldwide, the Marvel finale film was reintroduced to theaters in June in an effort to beat “Avatar’s” all-time box office record of 2.79 billion. The film succeeded in July, becoming the biggest movie in history with more than $2.7902 billion in global ticket sales.

“Spider-Man Far From Home” has also seen its own fair share of success at the box office, becoming Sony Pictures highest grossing film ever on Sunday with $1.109 billion in global ticket sales, overtaking previous title holder “Skyfall” which accumulated $1.108 billion during its own global run. The film’s domestic opening was also an all-time opening six-day record for Sony Pictures, scoring $185.06 million in weekend ticket sales. Additionally, the film outperformed its predecessor, 2017’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” which featured Tom Holland’s solo film debut as the webslinger.

