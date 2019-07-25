‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Climbing Past $1 Billion Milestone

Sony’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home” is crossing the $1 billion milestone for worldwide grosses, becoming the 40th title to do so.

The tentpole has outperformed 2017’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” which debuted Tom Holland as the webslinger and wound up with $334 million in North America and $880 million worldwide.

“Spider-Man: Far From Home” again follows the 16-year-old Peter Parker, who is recruited to save the world while on a school trip to Europe. Jake Gyllenhaal joins the MCU as Mysterio, while Samuel L. Jackson, Zendaya, Cobie Smulders, Jon Favreau, Jacob Batalon and Marisa Tomei reprise their roles for the sequel.

Sony’s top performer on the billion-dollar list is 2012’s “Skyfall” at $1.11 billion in the 25th spot. “Spider-Man: Far From Home” has become the studio’s second highest grossing movie, topping “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” at $963 million.

The domestic total for “Spider-Man: Far From Home” has hit $333 million with an international take of $672 million. China is the top performer at $204 million, followed by South Korea at $56 million, the United Kingdom at $36 million, Mexico at $30 million, Japan at $26 million, Brazil at $25 million and Australia at $24 million.

“Avengers: Endgame” supplanted “Avatar” last weekend as the top all-time grosser at $2.79 billion. “Captain Marvel” also made the billion-dollar list and is currently at $1.13 billion.

Disney’s live-action “Aladdin” should also cross the $1 billion worldwide milestone soon. The Will Smith starrer has tallied $341 million in domestic grosses and $648 million internationally.