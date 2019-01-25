Sundance: Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions Nabs International Rights to ‘Sound of Silence’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions has picked up all international rights to “The Sound of Silence” in advance of its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, Variety has learned.

The drama stars Peter Sarsgaard, Rashida Jones, Tony Revolori, and Austin Pendleton. It centers on a well-renowned “house tuner” who caters to a New York City-based clientele, calibrating the sound in their homes in order to adjust their moods. However, things go awry when he meets a client with a problem he can’t solve using his unique brand of therapy.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. North American rights for the pic are still available. It’s the second major acquisition out of Sundance for the division. Last week, Variety broke the news that Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions had nabbed the international rights to “The Tomorrow Man,” a romantic drama with John Lithgow and Blythe Danner that premieres at the fest. The company was also very active at last year’s Sundance, picking up foreign rights to the likes of “Searching” and “Leave No Trace.”

“The Sound of Silence” marks Michael Tyburski’s feature film debut. He wrote the screenplay with Ben Nabors, based on their short movie “Palimpsest,” which won a Sundance jury prize in 2013. The producers are Ben Nabors, Michael Prall, Anonymous Content’s Tariq Merhab and Charlie Scully, and Keshet Films’ Mandy Tagger Brockey and Adi Ezroni.

UTA Independent Film Group and Film Constellation represented foreign sales. The first public screening and worldwide premiere of “The Sound of Silence” will be Saturday in Park City.

A spokesperson for Sony Pictures declined to comment.