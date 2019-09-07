Toronto: Man Faints at Premiere of Riz Ahmed’s ‘Sound of Metal’

A man fainted at the world premiere of the Toronto Film Festival screening of “Sound of Metal” on Friday night.

About 20 minutes into the film, starring Riz Ahmed as a drummer who loses his hearing, there were screams from the back of the theater.

Ushers with flashlights rushed to the man who had collapsed. He was escorted out of the theater in a wheelchair and taken to the hospital, according to those who worked at the theater.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the fainting. Asked if the movie made him faint, a theater employee said: “I don’t know.”

Darius Marder, co-writer of “The Place Beyond the Pines,” directs the film, which also stars Olivia Cooke and Matthieu Amalric.

The film uses techniques to simulate the deafness that its central character is experiencing, using loud screeching sounds and effects.

“Sound of Metal” is one of the acquisition titles at this year’s Toronto Film Festival.