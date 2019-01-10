×

‘The Sopranos’ Movie Star Teases Upcoming Prequel

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All

Alessandro Nivola, star of the upcoming “Sopranos” prequel “The Many Saints of Newark,” revealed that Tony Soprano, the protagonist in the iconic HBO series, will be a central character in the film.

Nivola spoke to Variety at the 20th anniversary of “The Sopranos” in New York on Wednesday, where the cast and creator David Chase held a panel.

Nivola said his character, Dickie Moltisani, will be “the central character,” and that the title references the name Moltisani, which means “many saints” in Italian. His character is the father of Christopher Moltisani (Michael Imperioli), who in the series is the protege of Tony Soprano, the Jersey mob boss portrayed by James Gandolfini. In the show, Dickie is only mentioned by the characters and never seen, having died when Christopher was young. Nivola also revealed the setting and major relationships that will be depicted in the forthcoming film.

“It’s set in 1967 with the backdrop of the race riots that were happening in Newark at that time, and the racial tension between the Italians and the blacks at that moment is a big part of the backdrop of the story,” Nivola said.

Related

The actor also said Chase, who is writing the upcoming film, told him that Dickie and Tony’s relationship “is an important one in the film.”

“Dickie, as he’s mentioned throughout the ‘Sopranos’ series, was an important figure in Tony’s life,” Nivola said. “He was a real mentor figure, because Tony’s dad was is in prison a lot and Dickie didn’t have any children until later in his life until his early 40s, and so he treated Tony like a surrogate son.”

Nivola said getting this role, which Variety announced in November, made him see that “there’s something in the stars.” The Italian-American only found out after getting the job that “The Sopranos” used his grandfather’s sculptures as the background in an episode from Season 2 that was shot in Naples, Italy.

Throughout its run from 1999 to 2007, “The Sopranos” earned 21 Emmy Awards and has been called by critics one of the best television series of all-time for its acting, writing, and directing. Variety previously reported that “Game of Thrones” director Alan Taylor would helm the prequel, from a script that Chase wrote with Lawrence Konner, and that Chase is producing the picture. No release date has been set at this time.

More TV

  • 'Sopranos' Movie Star Teases Upcoming Prequel

    'The Sopranos' Movie Star Teases Upcoming Prequel

    Alessandro Nivola, star of the upcoming “Sopranos” prequel “The Many Saints of Newark,” revealed that Tony Soprano, the protagonist in the iconic HBO series, will be a central character in the film. Nivola spoke to Variety at the 20th anniversary of “The Sopranos” in New York on Wednesday, where the cast and creator David Chase held a [...]

  • Michelle and Robert King Remote Controlled

    CBS Orders Robert, Michelle King Drama 'Evil' to Pilot

    CBS has given out one of its first pilot orders of the season to a drama that hails from Robert and Michelle King. Titled “Evil,” it is described as a series about the battle between science and religion. The show focuses on a skeptical female clinical psychologist who joins a priest-in-training and a blue-collar contractor as [...]

  • Alex Kurtzman Talks the Future of

    Everything We Learned About the Future of 'Star Trek' From Alex Kurtzman

    “Star Trek” is focusing on family in Season 2 of “Star Trek: Discovery,” according to franchise executive producer Alex Kurtzman. At the CES Summit on Tuesday in Las Vegas, Kurtzman got candid about the future of the series, explaining that the show’s characters have finally come together into a make shift family following the events [...]

  • President Trump Address, Democrat Response Nets

    President Trump Primetime Address, Democrat Response Nets Over 40 Million Viewers

    Coverage of President Donald Trump’s primetime address and the response from Congressional Democrats pulled in over 40 million viewers across all networks that carried the speeches. The speech was carried by ABC, CBS, Fox Broadcasting, NBC, CNN, Fox News, and MSNBC on Tuesday night. Across those networks, CBS drew the biggest audience in total viewers [...]

  • Russian Doll

    TV News Roundup: Netflix Drops First Trailer for Natasha Lyonne Series 'Russian Doll'

    In today’s TV news roundup, Netflix dropped the first trailer for its upcoming comedy series “Russian Doll” starring Natasha Lyonne, and Disney has ordered a second season of its animated series “Star Wars Resistance.” DATES Fox is set to premiere its new competition series “Mental Samurai” on Feb. 26 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT. Hosted and produced by [...]

  • CBS News producer Susan Zirinsky goes

    CBS News' New Chief Aims to Chart New Course After Era of Turmoil

    Susan Zirinsky is a veteran hand at CBS News, having worked there since the days of Watergate. But the actions she takes over the next few months will have more to do with the future of one of the nation’s best-known news outlets, not its past. CBS on Jan. 6 said Zirinsky would become president and [...]

  • Steve Harvey TCA

    Steve Harvey on the Fate of His Daytime Talk Show as NBCU Deal Ends

    Steve Harvey, TV personality and multi-hyphenate entertainer/entrepreneur, admitted that he was surprised when NBC announced that a new show hosted by Kelly Clarkson would take over his timeslot on its owned-and-operated stations. Harvey, a headline speaker at the Variety Entertainment Summit at CES, was asked by interviewer Variety co-editor-in-chief Andrew Wallenstein whether he going to stay [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad